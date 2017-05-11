Progressive post-metallers Ulsect stream their enthralling new album in full

Ever get the feeling you’re being pulled helplessly across some vast yet transformative, psychic threshold as the laws of physics and the footholds of reality start to come apart? Most Sundays probably. But in the hands of Tilburg, Netherlands’ Ulsect, that sensation is whole lot more exhilarating, and that massive throb running throughout is the sound of a mighty, headbang-inducing riff rather than your temples trying to squeeze your brain out through your nose.

Featuring amongst their ranks guitarist Joris Bonis and drummer Jasper Barendregt from black metal-warping wünderkids Dodecahedron and bass-player Dennis Aarts, ex of Textures – who had the misfortune of helping instigate the djent movement long before anyone gave it a name – Ulsect are due to release their self-titled debut album on May 12 via Season Of Mist Records. It’s combination of post-metal odyssey and Schammasch-tinged heart-in-mouth sermonising with a swarm of disorientating textures and time-contorting grooves proves so compelling that you’re likely to pass through its near-43 minutes too rapt to notice that an ominous wormhole whorl has appeared on your ceiling and you’re sweating beads of light all floating upwards gracefully into its maw.

If that sounds like a reasonable way to spend a Thursday afternoon, then rejoice, because we’re streaming the album in its full, portal-opening glory. So free your mind, wave goodbye to the rules of geometry and prepare for the ascension-inducing wonder that is Ulsect below!

