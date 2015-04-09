Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

Back with our weekly selection of music we’ve been enjoying and think you might too. We’ve done every Limelight band from Prog 54, but don’t worry, Prog 55 is just around the corner (on sale on April 22). So, a call from the editorial team, and one from our writer Sarah Worsley. Sarah gets a special mention in the next issue! There’s a special prize for the first reader who spots it. And that prize is to not have Sarah come round and sing her choice this week for you. Trust us, you’ll be grateful…

Editor - Jerry Ewing

Anathema - A Natural Disaster

With Anathema’s new box set of earlier albums out soon, and the band’s Resonance tour hitting the road already, perfect time to delve back to the title track of 2003’s A Natural Disaster, which saw the band truly spread their wings and fly off in the wonderfully evocative and atmospheric direction they’ve pursued ever since. Oh, and that Lee Douglas got her first chance to shine on an Anathema album for the first time proper…

Deputy Editor - Hannah May Kilroy

Devin Townsend Project - Rejoice

With Hevy Devy playing the Royal Albert Hall on Monday, I’ve been playing this on loop in celebration! (Hannah’s away at Roadburn, and that scoundrel Fairbrother suggested we replace her choice with something more ridiculous. As if we ever would!!).

Art Editor - Russell Fairbrother

Alpha Male Tea Party - You Eat Humous, Of Course You Like Genesis

Some consider Alpha Male Tea Party hard-edged, riff-driven post-rockers; others think they’re fun-filled scallywags bucking the trend of dour introspective indie rock with layered, jagged prog moments. I say - watch the video, enjoy the music and let them do the math(-rock).

News Editor - Natasha Scarf

We Are Bodies - Capsize

I can’t get enough of Dave Pen from Archive’s various projects at the moment. We Are Bodies is his newest and the duo have just released the digital version of their cinematic self-titled debut - the physical edition is out at the end of this month. We Are Bodies is being billed as pop-prog and I think this sounds like a cross between Talk Talk and She Wants Revenge with a bit of Radiohead thrown in for good measure. Catchy stuff!

Reviews Editor - Grant Moon

Vangelis - Love Theme from Blade Runner

Writer - Sarah Worsley

Lonely Robot - Why Do We Stay