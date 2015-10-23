Prog's Tracks Of The Week

Here’s some music that various members of the Prog team have been grooving to this week…

EDITOR - JERRY EWING

YES - ONWARD

Yesterday myself and Russell were privileged to attend a memorial service for Yes bassist Chris Squire. The piece of music chosen as people departed the chapel was this track from the Tormato album. It was the perfect fit then, and it seems like the obvious choice for today’s Tracks Of The Week. Enjoy in memory of Chris.

DEPTUY EDITOR - HANNAH MAY KILROY

EARTHSIDE - THE CLOSEST I’VE COME

Earthside’s debut was produced with the help of those behind the works of Opeth, Katatonia and The Ocean, and this comes as no surprise when you hear this beautifully rich piece of intricate heavy prog.

ART EDITOR - RUSSELL FAIRBROTHER

SWALLOW THE SUN - HEARTSTRINGS SHATTERING

I’ve been immersing myself is Swallow The Sun’s megalithic Songs From The North album all week. It’s 3 discs of ice cold atmospheric slabs of dark prog. Winter is coming so wrap up warm

NEWS EDITOR - NATASHA SCHARF

HOLLY TERRENS - ONCE UPON A TIME

Holly is the talented progressive pop singer-songwriter from Brisbane who’s been working alongside djent band Caligula’s Horse for the last few years. Once Upon A Time is her current single, which is apparently all about ‘sinister discoveries within a friendship’. This is what Radiohead’s Thom Yorke might sound like if he had been born female!

You can find Holly’s new single on the homepage of her website: http://www.hollyterrens.com

REVIEWS EDITOR - GRANT MOON

Guess who didn’t get their track in on time?

LIVES EDITOR - MALCOLM DOME

GERMAN OAK - INTO THE BUNKER

A really oddball, track, from the Dusseldorf band’s overlooked self-titled 1972 debut album. It has a funky, arcing groove, but sets this against a fuzzed-up psychedelic guitar motif, with a chugging space rock rhythm. The result is a instrumental that comes across as spontaneous and charismatic. Spellbinding.

LIMELIGHT BAND

KYLVER - THE DANCE OF THE MOUNTAIN GHOST

Hailing from Newcastle, this quartet have been called “Kyuss jamming with Yes”. There’s certainly some meaty ruffs in their music, but there’s a sense of adventurism that seats them firmly in the progressive realm. This is taken from their debut album The Mountain Ghost.