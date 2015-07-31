Prog Me: Dave Pen

This month: Dave Pen, BirdPen/Archive

OK, COMPUTER

I’ve just got one of the latest Apple Mac laptops – it’s got something like 100MB RAM. Nothing ever stops – it just works. I get lost with all the choice so I ask my friends what the best thing I can get is!

MASTERMIND

The films of John Carpenter because he’s the best. I love his films, especially his early ones. I don’t think a day goes past when John Carpenter doesn’t enter my mind!

RELICS

I have an Epiphone Sheraton guitar that I bought off a friend for about £200. It was under his bed for about 20 years and it’s still got a dent in it where his ex-girlfriend smacked it with a hammer because she didn’t like it! It’s got a lovely sound. I play it in drop C with a baritone string.

SOUND & VISION

My favourite film is probably either The Thing or The Fog. If I had to pick one song, it would be Do You Realize?? by The Flaming Lips – it was the first dance at my wedding so it’s got quite a personal meaning. We’ve never played with them but I’d love to.

SUPPER’S READY

It’s just got to be Greek food – I love Greek salad, calamari, the little sardines… all that stuff. Served in a taverna with a nice glass of white wine in the sunshine – that’s heaven!