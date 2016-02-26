Prog Me: 5 favourite things from Tony Patterson

OK COMPUTER

I have an iPhone 6 which I really cannot do without. I do absolutely everything on it, except record music and make phone calls! I also have a couple of computers in the studio and if they go wrong, I lose sleep until I can work out a solution.

MASTERMIND

James Bond or Genesis. I’m a massive, massive James Bond fan and have been since I was about 10. You could ask me anything and I would probably know the answer. My favourite era is now; I love the new Bond.

RELICS

My wife says I’m a hoarder but I don’t really collect anything specific, except maybe musical instruments. My oldest is probably a 12-string guitar that’s been lying around for about 10 years.

SOUND & VISION

Selling England By The Pound by Genesis. That was the first album I bought when I was about 12 and I’ve been a fan ever since. Although I love Bond, my all-time favourite movie is probably Merry Christmas Mr Lawrence with David Bowie. It’s a beautiful film.

SUPPER’S READY

I love curry; nothing too hot but maybe something like a chicken korai. I’m a big fan of liquorice too – that’s supposed to have aphrodisiac properties but hasn’t worked for me yet! Champagne is my favourite drink, but not with curry! I wish I could afford to drink more of it…