Playstation VR is coming to PS4 in October with a host of games

Sony has announced a release date of mid-October for their own entry into the world of virtual reality Playstation VR.

The new headset will launch on October the 13th and it will cost around $399 US although no European dates or prices have been confirmed as yet.

Alongside the announcement of the release date Sony introduced a handful of the 50 or so games that will be supporting Playstation VR at launch.

These games include Resident Evil 7: biohazard, a gorgeous-looking first-person sci-fi shooter called Farpoint, Batman Arkham VR and, most excitingly, Star Wars: Battlefront X-Wing Mission.

You can watch the Farpoint trailer below just to get a small taste of what to expect from Sony’s VR experience.