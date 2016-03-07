Nordic Metallers Sarke stream their new Viking zombie epic in full

If there’s one thing cooler than flesh-eating zombies, its 1,000-year-old Viking flesh-eating zombies, not least in the tale of one Torolv Bogefod, who spends a great deal of the ancient Eyrbyggja saga terrorising villages and leaving large amount of devastation in his wake.

He’s also the subject of the latest album from Sarke - the band formed by the eponymous Khold and Sarke drummer and featuring Darthrone’s Nocturno Culto on vocals. Released on March 11 via Indie Recordings, Bogefod proves that there are many more permutations of gristly and stripped down extreme metal yet to be unearthed, its nine tracks ranging from the scythe-swinging blackened stomp of opener Taken, through the punk-stained friction burn of Blood Of Men, the doom-laden Barrow Of Torolv, sounding like its namesake slavering over its prone, latest meal, to the elegant, operatic strains of Dawning and beyond.

So if Viking zombies, cult figures from the world of Norwegian black metal, and the sensation of being methodically hacked at with an axe are your thing - and a Trump-like “Get out of here!” if they’re not - then fire up your pyres, because we’re streaming the trve cvlt undead orgy that is Bogefod in full gnarly, narrative flow. Pick up the nearest severed limb, have a gnaw and raise its fist to Bogefod below!

