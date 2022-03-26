Metallica’s Master Of Puppets in the style of Muse is 10 minutes of utter lunacy

If you’ve ever sat down and wondered what would happen if Metallica and Muse had a baby together… well, you might want to consider getting some help, or at least think about clearing your internet history.

But YouTuber Andre Antunes has gone where very few people have thought of going before and worked out exactly what it would sound like if the conspiracy theory-fixated British trio covered a song by the US metal icons.

Impressively, he’s gone all in, giving the Muse treatment to the iconic title track from 1986’s landmark Master Of Puppets album. And the result is as OTT as you’d expect, which is basically 10 minutes of operatic sci-fi lunacy.

The original’s twisty-turny thrash riffage has been swapped out for interstellar guitar heroics, crashing piano chords and whooshing synths, gigantic Queen-style harmonies, and that fuzzy, steamrolling bass sound that Muse do so well.

In fact, the only thing that stops if from getting full marks from this judging panel is that our man Andre can’t quite reach those same gerbil-getting-its-nutsack-caught-in-a-tiny-vice high notes that Matt Bellamy hits.

The real Muse recently released new single Compliance, ahead of their upcoming ninth album Will Of The People, set for release on August 26. The album doesn’t feature any Metallica covers, though it does feature a song called We Are Fucking Fucked, which is almost as good.