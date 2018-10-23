Metallica give Rob Trujillo a messy surprise for his birthday

Just because you're playing a show with Metallica doesn't mean you don't get to celebrate your birthday. Following the band's show in Charlotte, North Carolina, bassist Rob Trujillo dashed offstage and only to be met with a face and body full of silly string.

Staggering back on to the stage as James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich (in a very fetching robe) cover the birthday bassist in umpteen cans of silly string, the capacity crowd belt out Happy Birthday to Rob as he stands with arms aloft, embracing the sheer amount of foam on him.

You can watch the video below on Metallica's Twitter.

Metallica's WorldWired tour comes to the UK and Europe in 2019.

Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour

May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal

May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain

May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain

May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy

May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 12: Paris Stade De France, France

Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland

Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands

Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany

Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium

Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK

Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK

Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden

Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark

Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland

Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia

Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia

Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania

Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria

Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany

Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany