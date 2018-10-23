Metallica give Rob Trujillo a messy surprise for his birthday

Just because you're playing a show with Metallica doesn't mean you don't get to celebrate your birthday. Following the band's show in Charlotte, North Carolina, bassist Rob Trujillo dashed offstage and only to be met with a face and body full of silly string.
Staggering back on to the stage as James Hetfield, Kirk Hammett and Lars Ulrich (in a very fetching robe) cover the birthday bassist in umpteen cans of silly string, the capacity crowd belt out Happy Birthday to Rob as he stands with arms aloft, embracing the sheer amount of foam on him.
You can watch the video below on Metallica's Twitter.
Happy Birthday, @RobertTrujillo!!! 🎉🎉🎉 #MetInCharlotte pic.twitter.com/t2RCmDYALHOctober 23, 2018
Metallica's WorldWired tour comes to the UK and Europe in 2019.
Metallica WorldWired UK and European stadium tour
May 01: Lisbon Estádio do Restelo, Portugal
May 03: Madrid Valdebebas, Spain
May 05: Barcelona Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys, Spain
May 08: Milan San Siro Hippodrome, Italy
May 10: Zürich Letzigrund, Switzerland
May 12: Paris Stade De France, France
Jun 08: Dublin Slane Castle, Ireland
Jun 11: Amsterdam Johan Cruijff Arena, Netherlands
Jun 13: Cologne RheinEnergieStadion, Germany
Jun 16: Brussels Koning Boudewijnstadion, Belgium
Jun 18: Manchester Etihad Stadium, UK
Jun 20: London Twickenham Stadium, UK
Jul 06: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Gothenburg Ullevi, Sweden
Jul 11: Copenhagen Telia Parken, Denmark
Jul 13: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 16: Hameenlinna Kantolan Tapahtumapuisto, Finland
Jul 18: Tartu, Raadi Airport, Estonia
Jul 21: Moscow Luzhniki Stadium, Russia
Aug 14: Bucharestv Arena Națională, Romania
Aug 16: Vienna Ernst-Happel-Stadion, Austria
Aug 18: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic
Aug 21: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Aug 23: Munich Olympiastadion, Germany
Aug 25: Mannheim Maimarktgelande, Germany