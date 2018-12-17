Metal Hammer writers pick their top 20 albums of 2018

It's that time of year again where everyone starts ranking their favourite albums of the year – and Metal Hammer are no different! In fact, in the new issue of Hammer you can read our whopping great Top 50 Albums Of 2018 countdown, showcasing the very best heavy music the past 12 months have had to offer.
But how do we curate that epic list? By asking the Hammer team! Here is every single Metal Hammer staff member and writer's top 20 albums of 2018 for your reading pleasure. You might discover some new music or decide that you absolutely hate a certain writer's taste in music. What fun!
Merlin Alderslade (Editor)
1. Ghost – Prequelle
2. Judas Priest – Firepower
3. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
4. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light
5. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth
6. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
7. Gost – Possessor
8. Architects – Holy Hell
9. Svalbard – It’s Hard To Have Hope
10. Møl – Jord
11. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name
12. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
13. Conjurer – Mire
14. Visigoth – Conqueror’s Oath
15. Turnstille – Time & Space
16. Black Fast – Spectre Of Ruin
17. Black Peaks – All That Divides Us
18. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves
19. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame
20. Bleed From Within – Era
Eleanor Goodman (Deputy Editor)
1. Ghost – Prequelle
2. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth
3. Ihsahn – Àmr
4. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
5. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
6. Architects – Holy Hell
7. Tesseract – Sonder
8. Skyharbor – Sunshine Dust
9. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch
10. Gost – Possessor
11. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
12. Machine Head – Catharsis
13. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
14. Judas Priest – Firepower
15. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
16. Louise Lemón – Purge
17. Parkway Drive – Reverence
18. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame
19. Black Peaks – All That Divides
20. Tom Morello – The Atlas Underground
Vanessa Thorpe (Production Editor)
1. Ghost – Prequelle
2. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
3. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
4. Wardruna – Skald
5. Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá
6. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
7. Black Moth – Anatomical Venus
8. Graveyard – Peace
9. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
10. Lucifer – Lucifer II
11. Therapy? – Cleave
12. Larkin Poe – Venom & Faith
13. Vôdûn – Ascend
14. Skindred – Big Tings
15. Tesseract – Sonder
16. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Wasteland
17. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman
18. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
19. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back
20. Black Peaks – All That Divides
Jonathan Selzer (Reviews Editor)
1. Svartidauði – Revelations Of The Red Sword
2. Ghost – Prequelle
3. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
4. Anna Von Hausswolff – Dead Magic
5. Wardruna – Skald
6. Voices – Frightened
7. Hamferd – Támsins Likam
8. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
9. Voivod – The Wake
10. Judas Priest – Firepower
11. Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá
12. Ihsahn – Àmr
13. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze
14. Shining – X - Varg Utan Flock
15. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins
16. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
17. Yob – Our Raw Heart
18. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
19. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
20. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
Luke Morton (Online Editor)
1. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
2. Ghost – Prequelle
3. Wiegedood – De Doden Hebben Het Goed III
4. Møl – Jord
5. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World
6. Conjurer – Mire
7. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
8. Turnstile – Time & Place
9. Vein – Errorzone
10. Judas Priest – Firepower
11. Attan – End Of
12. Fucked And Bound – Suffrage
13. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name
14. Super Unison – Stella
15. Parkway Drive – Reverence
16. Black Peaks – All That Divides
17. Architects – Holy Hell
18. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze
19. Svalbard – It’s Hard To Have Hope
20. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
Dom Lawson (writer)
1. Voivod – The Wake
2. Judas Priest – Firepower
3. Ihsahn – Àmr
4. Yob – Our Raw Heart
5. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
6. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back
7. Machine Head – Catharsis
8. Dee Snider – For The Love Of Metal
9. Boss Keloid – Melted On The Inch
10. Ingested – The Level Above Human
11. Witherfall – A Prelude To Sorrow
12. Ivar Bjornson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá
13. Sleep – The Sciences
14. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian
15. Primordial – Exiled Amongst The Ruins
16. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Wasteland
17. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
18. Marduk – Viktoria
19. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
20. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart
Oliver Badin (writer)
1. Haunt – Burst Into Flames
2. Lucifer – Lucifer II
3. Runemagick – Evoked From Abysmal Sleep
4. Voivod – The Wake
5. Baest – Danse Macabre
6. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins
7. Archgoat – The Luciferian Crown
8. Skeletal Remains – Devouring Mortality
9. Taphos – Come Eteheral Somberness
10. Cardiac Arrest – A Parallel Dimension Of Despair
11. Hate Eternal – Upon Desolate Sands
12. Serocs – The Phobos/Deimos Suite
13. Grave Upheaval – Grave Upheaval
14. Moenen Of Xezbeth – Ancient Spells Of Darkness
15. Dautha – Brethen Of The Black Soil
16. Outre – Hollow Earth
17. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
18. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
19. Innumerable Forms – Punishment In Flesh
20. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman
Rob Barbour (writer)
1. Ghost – Prequelle
2. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures
3. Black Peaks – All That Divides
4. Turnstile – Time & Space
5. Parkway Drive – Reverence
6. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
7. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now
8. Tesseract – Sonder
9. Conjurer – Mire
10. Beartooth – Disease
11. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
12. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
13. Black Stone Cherry – Family Tree
14. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame
15. Feed The Rhino – The Silence
16. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves
17. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
18. Good Tiger – We Will All Be Gone
19. Therapy? – Cleave
20. Bullet For My Valentine – Gravity
Dean Brown (writer)
1. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma
2. Ghost – Prequelle
3. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage
4. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology
5. Agrimonia – Awaken
6. Yob – Our Raw Heart
7. Sleep – The Sciences
8. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light
9. Vein – Errorzone
10. Tribulation – Down Below
11. Outer Heaven – Realms Of Eternal Decay
12. Sumac – Love In Shadow
13. Turnstile – Time & Space
14. Evoken – Hypnagogia
15. Boss Keloid – Melted On The Inch
16. Tomb Mold – Manor Of Infinite Forms
17. Black Peaks – All That Divides
18. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
19. Horrendous – Idol
20. Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want
Cheryl Carter (writer)
1. Thou – Magus
2. The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer
3. Helrunar – Vanitas Vanitatvm
4. Imperceptum – Heart Of Darkness
5. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
6. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma
7. Cultes Des Ghoules – Sinister, Or Treading The Darker Paths
8. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology
9. Evoken – Hypnagogia
10. Yob – Our Raw Heart
11. Funeral Mist – Hekatomb
12. Abigor – Höllenzwang (Chronicles Of Perdition)
13. Antlers – Beneath.Below.Behold
14. Khemmis – Desolation
15. Bliss Signal – Bliss Signal
16. The Ocean – Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic
17. Vile Creature – Cast Of Static And Smoke
18. Svalbard – It's Hard To Have Hope
19. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
20. Ihsahn – Àmr
Dannii Leivers (writer)
1. Parkway Drive – Reverence
2. Black Peaks – All That Divides
3. Architects – Holy Hell
4. Palm Reader – Braille
5. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
6. Tesseract – Sonder
7. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame
8. Bleeding Through – Love Will Kill All
9. Turnstile – Time & Space
10. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch
11. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now
12. Harms Way – Posthuman
13. Jonathan Davis – Black Labyrinth
14. Ghost – Prequelle
15. Møl – Jord
16. Bleed From Within – Era
17. Gost – Possessor
18. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
19. The Black Queen – Infinite Games
20. Louise Lemón – Purge
Chris Chantler (writer)
1. Satan – Cruel Magic
2. Wytch Hazel – II: Sojourn
3. Solstice – White Horse Hill
4. The Skull – The Endless Road Turns Dark
5. Sigh – Heir To Despair
6. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
7. Satan’s Empire – Rising
8. Doro – Forever Warriors, Forever United
9. Sinistro – Sangue Cassia
10. Saxon – Thunderbolt
11. Tokyo Blade – Unbroken
12. Ghost – Prequelle
13. Judas Priest – Firepower
14. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
15. Hamferd – Tamsins Likam
16. High On Fire – Electric Messiah
17. Praying Mantis – Gravity
18. Shining – X - Varg Utan Flock
19. Burning Witches – Hexenhammer
20. Lucifer – Lucifer II
Alec Chillingworth (writer)
1. Tribulation – Down Below
2. Ghost – Prequelle
3. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
4. Ihsahn – Ámr
5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
6. Judas Priest – Firepower
7. Attan – End Of
8. Author & Punisher – Beastland
9. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze
10. Thy Catafalque – Geometria
11. Møl – Jord
12. Shining – X - Varg Utan Flock
13. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
14. Conjurer – Mire
15. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
16. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
17. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
18. Pagan – Black Wash
19. LLNN – Deads
20. Sectioned – Annihilated
Joe Daly (writer)
1. Ghost – Prequelle
2. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light
3. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
4. Amorphis – Queen Of Time
5. Raven Throne – I Miortvym Snicca Zolak
6. Necrophobic – Mark Of The Necrogram
7. Wayfarer – World's Blood
8. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
9. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
10. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
11. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian
12. Totalselfhatred – Solitude
13. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
14. Wiegedood – De Doden Hebben Het Goed III
15. Judas Priest – Firepower
16. A Forest Of Stars – Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes
17. Avatar – Avatar Country
18. Black Elephant – Cosmic Blues
19. The Atlas Moth – Coma Noir
20. Dödsrit – Spirit Crusher
Remfry Dedman (writer)
1. Turnstile – Time & Space
2. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
3. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
4. Vein – Errorzone
5. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
6. Møl – Jord
7. Black Peaks – All That Divides
8. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
9. Palm Reader – Braille
10. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage
11. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
12. Louise Lemón – Purge
13. Conjurer – Mire
14. Sylvaine – Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone
15. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
16. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
17. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World
18. Pijn – Loss
19. Toundra – Vortex
20. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart
Alex Deller (writer)
1. Årabrot – Who Do You Love
2. Uniform – The Long Walk
3. Eagle Twin – The Thundering Herd
4. Remote Viewing – Blood Loss
5. Pascagoula – The Path, The Cross, The Aftermath
6. Ataraxy – Where All Hope Fades
7. Throat – Bareback
8. Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Wasteland
9. Sumac – Love In Shadow
10. KEN Mode – Loved
11. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma
12. Portal – Ion
13. The Body – I Have Fought Against It But I Can't Any Longer
14. Cadaver Dog – Dying Breed
15. Geld – Perfect Texture
16. Vile Creature – Cast Of Static And Smoke
17. Malthusian – Across Deaths
18. Transient & Bastard Noise – Sources Of Human Satisfaction
19. Legion Of Andromeda & Bismuth – Split
20. Closet Witch – Closet Witch
Malcolm Dome (writer)
1. Judas Priest – Firepower
2. Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – Living The Dream
3. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back
4. Machine Head – Catharsis
5. Sigh – Heir To Despair
6. Voivod – The Wake
7. Satan – Cruel Magic
8. Therion – Beloved Antichrist
9. Saxon – Thunderbolt
10. Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs
11. Paradise Lost – Believe In Nothing
12. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
13. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
14. Doro – Forever United, Forever Warriors
15. Earthless – Black Heaven
16. Five Finger Death Punch – And Justice For None
17. Metal Allegiance – Volume Two - Power Drunk Majesty
18. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – The Age Of Absurdity
19. Skindred – Big Tings
20. Therapy? – Cleave
Connie Gordon (writer)
1. Atlas Moth – Coma Noir
2. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage
3. Omnium Gatherum – The Burning Cold
4. Satan – Cruel Magic
5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
6. LLNN – Deads
7. Wombripper – From The Depths Of Flesh
8. Soulfly – Ritual
9. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
10. Ruined Nation – Restart
11. Antichrist Imperium – Volume II: Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan
12. Psycroptic – As The Kingdom Drowns
13. Cult Leader – A Patient Man
14. Sadistik Forest – Morbid Majesties
15. Cripple Bastards – La Fine Cresce Da Dentro
16. Atomic Bitchwax – Force Field
17. Earthless – Black Heaven
18. Drudkh – They Often See Dreams About The Spring
19. Agrimonia – Awaken
20. Thou – Magus
Stephen Hill (writer)
1. Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams
2. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
3. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
4. Black Peaks – All That Divides
5. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
6. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
7. Turnstile – Time & Space
8. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
9. Palm Reader – Braille
10. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
11. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage
12. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze
13. Tesseract – Sonder
14. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch
15. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
16. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World
17. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
18. Møl – Jord
19. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart
20. Marmozets – Knowing What You Now Know
Craig Huntley (writer)
1. Halestorm – Vicious
2. Beartooth – Disease
3. Will Haven – Muerte
4. High On Fire – Electric Messiah
5. Myles Kennedy – Year Of The Tiger
6. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
7. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
8. Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway – Dictator
9. Andrew WK – You're Not Alone
10. Alien Weaponry – Tu
11. Bleeding Through – Love Will Kill All
12. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
13. Black Stone Cherry – Family Tree
14. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
15. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves
16. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
17. Judas Priest – Firepower
18. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
19. Ghost – Prequelle
20. Parkway Drive – Reverence
Dave Ling (writer)
1. Halestorm – Vicious
2. Judas Priest – Firepower
3. Ghost – Prequelle
4. Saxon – Thunderbolt
5. Lizzy Borden – My Midnight Things
6. Night Flight Orchestra – Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough
7. Satan – Cruel Magic
8. Anvil – Pounding The Pavement
9. Monster Magnet – Mindfucker
10. Nashville Pussy – Pleased To Eat You
11. Voivod – The Wake
12. Shinedown – Attention Attention
13. Massive Wagons – Full Nelson
14. Ayreon – Ayreon Universe
15. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
16. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – The Age Of Absurdity
17. Those Damn Crows – Murder And The Motive
18. Tribulation – Down Below
19. Tremonti – A Dying Machine
20. Alice In Chains – Rainer Fog
Sophie Maughan (writer)
1. The Black Queen – Infinite Games
2. Bleeding Through – Love Will Kill All
3. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
4. Architects – Holy Hell
5. Parkway Drive – Reverence
6. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch
7. Bleed From Within – Era
8. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
9. Tesseract – Sonder
10. Gost – Possessor
11. Shields – Life In Exile
12. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
13. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
14. Conjurer – Mire
15. Sectioned – Annihilated
16. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart
17. Palm Reader – Braille
18. Will Haven – Muerte
19. Our Hollow, Our Home – In Moment // In Memory
20. The Five Hundred – Bleed Red
Edwin McFee (writer)
1. Legend Of The Seagullmen – Legend Of The Seagullmen
2. Therapy? – Cleave
3. Blaze Bayley – The Redemption Of William Black
4. Ghost – Prequelle
5. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins
6. Blood Tsunami – Grave Condition
7. Turnstile – Time & Space
8. Judas Priest – Firepower
9. High Priests – Spinning
10. Chubby Thunderous Bad Kush Masters – Come & Chutney
11. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now
12. Trautonist – Ember
13. The Primals – All Love Is True Love
14. Grave Lines – Fed Into The Nihilist Machine
15. Dragonlord – Dominion
16. Boss Keloid – Melted On The Inch
17. From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Mineral Bearing Veins
18. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – The Age Of Absurdity
19. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman
20. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
Matt Mills (writer)
1. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
2. Haken – Vector
3. Ihsahn – Àmr
4. Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs
5. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
6. Møl – Jord
7. Conjurer – Mire
8. High On Fire – Electric Messiah
9. Khorada – Salt
10. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name
11. Judas Priest – Firepower
12. Tesseract – Sonder
13. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology
14. Soulfly – Ritual
15. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
16. Vein – Errorzone
17. Our Hollow, Our Home – In Moment // In Memory
18. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
19. Alien Weaponry– Tū
20. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It
Mörat (writer)
1. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
2. Monster Magnet – Mindfucker
3. Zeke – Hellbender
4. Nashville Pussy – Pleased To Eat You
5. Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Wasteland
6. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves
7. Ministry – AmeriKKKan’t
8. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back
9. Devildriver – Outlaws Til The End Vol 1
10. Napalm Death – Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs
11. Skindred – Big Tings
12. Sick Of It All – Wake The Sleeping Dragon!
13. Soulfly – Ritual
14. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman
15. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
16. Desert Storm – Sentinels
17. Earthless – Black Heaven
18. Machine Head – Catharsis
19. Therapy? – Cleave
20. Will Haven – Muerte
Tom O'Boyle (writer)
1. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology
2. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name
3. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
4. Revocation – The Outer Ones
5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
6. Ihsahn – Àmr
7. Tribulation – Down Below
8. Intervals – The Way Forward
9. Horrendous – Idol
10. Yob – Our Raw Heart
11. Gunship – Dark All Day
12. From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Mineral Bearing Veins
13. Craft – White Noise And Black Metal
14. A Forest Of Stars – Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes
15. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light
16. Voices – Frightened
17. Ancient Lights – Ancient Lights
18. Urfaust – The Constellatory Practice
19. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
20. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
Dayal Patterson (writer)
1. Marduk – Viktoria
2. Craft – White Noise And Black Metal
3. Aeternus – Heathen
4. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
5. Blutvial – Mysteries Of Earth
6. Hooded Menace – Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed
7. Lucifer's Child – The Order
8. Slegest – Introvert
9. Ataraxy – Where All Hope Fades
10. Summoning – With Doom We Come
11. Pantheist – Seeking Infinity
12. Cor Scorpii – Ruin
13. Drudkh – They Often See Dreams About The Spring
14. Witchsorrow – Hexenhammer
15. Solstice – White Horse Hill
16. In The Woods... – Cease The Day
17. Orkan – Element
18. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma
19. Dizzy Reed – Rock N Roll Ain't Easy
20. Abigor – Höllenzwang (Chronicles Of Perdition)
Adam Rees (writer)
1. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart
2. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
3. Ghost – Prequelle
4. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
5. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian
6. Unearth – Extinction(s)
7. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
8. Burgerkill – Adamantine
9. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
10. Judas Priest – Firepower
11. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
12. Ihsahn – Àmr
13. Tesseract – Sonder
14. Parkway Drive – Reverence
15. Hate Eternal – Upon Desolate Sands
16. Yob – Our Raw Heart
17. Black Peaks – All That Divides
18. Between The Buried And Me – Automata I & II
19. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
20. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
Alastair Riddell (writer)
1. Visigoth – Conqueror's Oath
2. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins
3. Satan – Cruel Magic
4. Solstice – White Horse Hill
5. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Wasteland
6. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown
7. Judas Priest – Firepower
8. Witchskull – Coven's Will
9. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back
10. Witch Mountain – Witch Mountain
11. Yob – Our Raw Heart
12. Winterfylleth – The Hallowing Of Heirdom
13. King Goat – Debt Of Aeons
14. Paradise Lost – Believe In Nothing
15. Witchsorrow – Hexenhammer
16. Famyne – Famyne
17. Seven Sisters – The Cauldron And The Cross
18. Voivod – The Wake
19. Blitzkrieg – Judge Not!
20. Axegrinder – Satori
Natasha Scharf (writer)
1. Anna Von Hausswolff – Dead Magic
2. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant
3. Machine Head – Catharsis
4. Ghost – Prequelle
5. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch
6. Haken – Vector
7. Dead Letter Circus – Dead Letter Circus
8. Tesseract – Sonder
9. Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs
10. Jonathan Davis – Black Labyrinth
11. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
12. Devildriver – Outlaws ‘Til The End Vol. 1
13. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures
14. Amorphis – Queen Of Time
15. Smashing Pumpkins – Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1
16. Madder Mortem – Marrow
17. God Is An Astronaut – Epitaph
18. Skyharbor – Sunshine Dust
19. Ministry – AmeriKKKan't
20. Awooga – Conduit
Christina Wenig (writer)
1. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
2. Thou – Magus
3. The Body – I Have Fought Against It But I Can't Any Longer
4. Anna Von Hausswolff – Dead Magic
5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
6. Wiegedood – De Doden Hebben Het Goed III
7. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze
8. Ultha – The Inextricable Wandering
9. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World
10. Dödsrit – Spirit Crusher
11. Sumac – Love In Shadow
12. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
13. Author & Punisher – Beastland
14. Harakiri For The Sky – Arson
15. Yob – Our Raw Heart
16. Antlers – Beneath.Below.Behold
17. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
18. Mirrors For Psychic Warfare – I See What I Became
19. Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá
20. Rebel Wizard – Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response
Nicola Young (writer)
1. Beartooth – Disease
2. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves
3. Our Hollow, Our Home – In Moment // In Memory
4. Architects – Holy Hell
5. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now
6. Machine Head – Catharsis
7. Terror – Total Retaliation
8. Harms Way – Posthuman
9. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures
10. Madball – For The Cause
11. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame
12. Turnstile – Time & Space
13. Of Mice & Men – Defy
14. Feed The Rhino – The Silence
15. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
16. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light
17. Parkway Drive – Reverence
18. Vein – Errorzone
19. Caliban – Elements
20. Will Haven – Muerte
James Weaver (writer)
1. Conjurer – Mire
2. Møl – Jord
3. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
4. Leeched – You Took The Sun When You Left
5. Alien Weaponry – Tū
6. Pagan – Black Wash
7. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself
8. Svartidauði – Revelations Of The Red Sword
9. Parkway Drive – Reverence
10. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
11. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
12. Black Peaks – All That Divides
13. Time, The Valuator – How Fleeting, How Fragile
14. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
15. Archgoat – The Luciferian Crown
16. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage
17. One Tail, One Head – Worlds Open, Worlds Collide
18. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name
19. Black Moth – Anatomical Venus
20. Forming The Void – Rift
Kez Whelan (writer)
1. The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer
2. Sleep – The Sciences
3. Grave Lines – Fed Into The Nihilist Engine
4. Death Grips – Year Of The Snitch
5. Fórn – Rites Of Despair
6. Thou – Magus
7. Jøtnarr – Jøtnarr
8. Svalbard – It’s Hard To Have Hope
9. Infernal Coil – Within A World Forgotten
10. Closet Witch – Closet Witch
11. Agrimonia – Awaken
12. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma
13. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses
14. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
15. Transient & Bastard Noise – Sources Of Human Satisfaction
16. Yob – Our Raw Heart
17. Vile Creature – Cast Of Static And Smoke
18. Portal – Ion
19. Nothing Clean – Cheat
20. Un – Sentiment
Holly Wright (writer)
1. Parkway Drive – Reverence
2. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth
3. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror
4. Between The Buried And Me – Automata I & II
5. Ghost – Prequelle
6. Judas Priest – Firepower
7. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit
8. Sleep – The Sciences
9. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian
10. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest
11. Obscura – Diluvium
12. The Ocean – Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic
13. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog
14. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love
15. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
16. Tesseract – Sonder
17. Møl – Jord
18. Gost – Possessor
19. Shining (NOR) – Animal
20. Voices – Frightened
Liam Yates (writer)
1. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins
2. Winterfylleth – The Hallowing Of Heirdom
3. Craft – White Noise And Black Metal
4. Archgoat – Luciferian Crown
5. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions
6. Summoning – With Doom We Came
7. Octopus – Supernatural Alliance
8. Urfaust – Constellatory Practice
9. Vargrav – Netherstorm
10. Marduk – Viktoria
11. Monstrocity – Cosmic Pandemia
12. Taphos – Come Ethereal Sombreness
13. Age Of Taurus – The Colony Slain
14. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse
15. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods
16. Blackwater Holylight – Blackwater Holylight
17. Solstice – White Horse Hill
18. Earthless – Black Heaven
19. Djevel – Blant Svarte Graner
20. Mare – The Ebony Tower