Metal Hammer writers pick their top 20 albums of 2018

It's that time of year again where everyone starts ranking their favourite albums of the year – and Metal Hammer are no different! In fact, in the new issue of Hammer you can read our whopping great Top 50 Albums Of 2018 countdown, showcasing the very best heavy music the past 12 months have had to offer.

But how do we curate that epic list? By asking the Hammer team! Here is every single Metal Hammer staff member and writer's top 20 albums of 2018 for your reading pleasure. You might discover some new music or decide that you absolutely hate a certain writer's taste in music. What fun!

Merlin Alderslade (Editor)

1. Ghost – Prequelle

2. Judas Priest – Firepower

3. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

4. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light

5. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth

6. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

7. Gost – Possessor

8. Architects – Holy Hell

9. Svalbard – It’s Hard To Have Hope

10. Møl – Jord

11. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name

12. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

13. Conjurer – Mire

14. Visigoth – Conqueror’s Oath

15. Turnstille – Time & Space

16. Black Fast – Spectre Of Ruin

17. Black Peaks – All That Divides Us

18. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves

19. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame

20. Bleed From Within – Era

Eleanor Goodman (Deputy Editor)

1. Ghost – Prequelle

2. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth

3. Ihsahn – Àmr

4. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

5. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

6. Architects – Holy Hell

7. Tesseract – Sonder

8. Skyharbor – Sunshine Dust

9. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch

10. Gost – Possessor

11. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

12. Machine Head – Catharsis

13. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

14. Judas Priest – Firepower

15. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

16. Louise Lemón – Purge

17. Parkway Drive – Reverence

18. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame

19. Black Peaks – All That Divides

20. Tom Morello – The Atlas Underground

Vanessa Thorpe (Production Editor)

1. Ghost – Prequelle

2. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

3. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

4. Wardruna – Skald

5. Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá

6. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

7. Black Moth – Anatomical Venus

8. Graveyard – Peace

9. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

10. Lucifer – Lucifer II

11. Therapy? – Cleave

12. Larkin Poe – Venom & Faith

13. Vôdûn – Ascend

14. Skindred – Big Tings

15. Tesseract – Sonder

16. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Wasteland

17. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman

18. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

19. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back

20. Black Peaks – All That Divides

Jonathan Selzer (Reviews Editor)

1. Svartidauði – Revelations Of The Red Sword

2. Ghost – Prequelle

3. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

4. Anna Von Hausswolff – Dead Magic

5. Wardruna – Skald

6. Voices – Frightened

7. Hamferd – Támsins Likam

8. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

9. Voivod – The Wake

10. Judas Priest – Firepower

11. Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá

12. Ihsahn – Àmr

13. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze

14. Shining – X - Varg Utan Flock

15. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins

16. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

17. Yob – Our Raw Heart

18. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

19. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

20. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

Luke Morton (Online Editor)

1. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

2. Ghost – Prequelle

3. Wiegedood – De Doden Hebben Het Goed III

4. Møl – Jord

5. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World

6. Conjurer – Mire

7. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

8. Turnstile – Time & Place

9. Vein – Errorzone

10. Judas Priest – Firepower

11. Attan – End Of

12. Fucked And Bound – Suffrage

13. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name

14. Super Unison – Stella

15. Parkway Drive – Reverence

16. Black Peaks – All That Divides

17. Architects – Holy Hell

18. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze

19. Svalbard – It’s Hard To Have Hope

20. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

Dom Lawson (writer)

1. Voivod – The Wake

2. Judas Priest – Firepower

3. Ihsahn – Àmr

4. Yob – Our Raw Heart

5. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

6. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back

7. Machine Head – Catharsis

8. Dee Snider – For The Love Of Metal

9. Boss Keloid – Melted On The Inch

10. Ingested – The Level Above Human

11. Witherfall – A Prelude To Sorrow

12. Ivar Bjornson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá

13. Sleep – The Sciences

14. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian

15. Primordial – Exiled Amongst The Ruins

16. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Wasteland

17. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

18. Marduk – Viktoria

19. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

20. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart

Oliver Badin (writer)

1. Haunt – Burst Into Flames

2. Lucifer – Lucifer II

3. Runemagick – Evoked From Abysmal Sleep

4. Voivod – The Wake

5. Baest – Danse Macabre

6. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins

7. Archgoat – The Luciferian Crown

8. Skeletal Remains – Devouring Mortality

9. Taphos – Come Eteheral Somberness

10. Cardiac Arrest – A Parallel Dimension Of Despair

11. Hate Eternal – Upon Desolate Sands

12. Serocs – The Phobos/Deimos Suite

13. Grave Upheaval – Grave Upheaval

14. Moenen Of Xezbeth – Ancient Spells Of Darkness

15. Dautha – Brethen Of The Black Soil

16. Outre – Hollow Earth

17. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

18. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

19. Innumerable Forms – Punishment In Flesh

20. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman

Rob Barbour (writer)

1. Ghost – Prequelle

2. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis – Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures

3. Black Peaks – All That Divides

4. Turnstile – Time & Space

5. Parkway Drive – Reverence

6. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

7. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now

8. Tesseract – Sonder

9. Conjurer – Mire

10. Beartooth – Disease

11. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

12. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

13. Black Stone Cherry – Family Tree

14. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame

15. Feed The Rhino – The Silence

16. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves

17. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

18. Good Tiger – We Will All Be Gone

19. Therapy? – Cleave

20. Bullet For My Valentine – Gravity

Dean Brown (writer)

1. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

2. Ghost – Prequelle

3. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage

4. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology

5. Agrimonia – Awaken

6. Yob – Our Raw Heart

7. Sleep – The Sciences

8. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light

9. Vein – Errorzone

10. Tribulation – Down Below

11. Outer Heaven – Realms Of Eternal Decay

12. Sumac – Love In Shadow

13. Turnstile – Time & Space

14. Evoken – Hypnagogia

15. Boss Keloid – Melted On The Inch

16. Tomb Mold – Manor Of Infinite Forms

17. Black Peaks – All That Divides

18. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

19. Horrendous – Idol

20. Daughters – You Won’t Get What You Want

Cheryl Carter (writer)

1. Thou – Magus

2. The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can't Any Longer

3. Helrunar – Vanitas Vanitatvm

4. Imperceptum – Heart Of Darkness

5. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

6. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

7. Cultes Des Ghoules – Sinister, Or Treading The Darker Paths

8. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology

9. Evoken – Hypnagogia

10. Yob – Our Raw Heart

11. Funeral Mist – Hekatomb

12. Abigor – Höllenzwang (Chronicles Of Perdition)

13. Antlers – Beneath.Below.Behold

14. Khemmis – Desolation

15. Bliss Signal – Bliss Signal

16. The Ocean – Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic

17. Vile Creature – Cast Of Static And Smoke

18. Svalbard – It's Hard To Have Hope

19. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

20. Ihsahn – Àmr

Dannii Leivers (writer)

1. Parkway Drive – Reverence

2. Black Peaks – All That Divides

3. Architects – Holy Hell

4. Palm Reader – Braille

5. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

6. Tesseract – Sonder

7. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame

8. Bleeding Through – Love Will Kill All

9. Turnstile – Time & Space

10. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch

11. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now

12. Harms Way – Posthuman

13. Jonathan Davis – Black Labyrinth

14. Ghost – Prequelle

15. Møl – Jord

16. Bleed From Within – Era

17. Gost – Possessor

18. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

19. The Black Queen – Infinite Games

20. Louise Lemón – Purge

Chris Chantler (writer)

1. Satan – Cruel Magic

2. Wytch Hazel – II: Sojourn

3. Solstice – White Horse Hill

4. The Skull – The Endless Road Turns Dark

5. Sigh – Heir To Despair

6. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

7. Satan’s Empire – Rising

8. Doro – Forever Warriors, Forever United

9. Sinistro – Sangue Cassia

10. Saxon – Thunderbolt

11. Tokyo Blade – Unbroken

12. Ghost – Prequelle

13. Judas Priest – Firepower

14. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

15. Hamferd – Tamsins Likam

16. High On Fire – Electric Messiah

17. Praying Mantis – Gravity

18. Shining – X - Varg Utan Flock

19. Burning Witches – Hexenhammer

20. Lucifer – Lucifer II

Alec Chillingworth (writer)

1. Tribulation – Down Below

2. Ghost – Prequelle

3. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

4. Ihsahn – Ámr

5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

6. Judas Priest – Firepower

7. Attan – End Of

8. Author & Punisher – Beastland

9. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze

10. Thy Catafalque – Geometria

11. Møl – Jord

12. Shining – X - Varg Utan Flock

13. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

14. Conjurer – Mire

15. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

16. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

17. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

18. Pagan – Black Wash

19. LLNN – Deads

20. Sectioned – Annihilated

Joe Daly (writer)

1. Ghost – Prequelle

2. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light

3. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

4. Amorphis – Queen Of Time

5. Raven Throne – I Miortvym Snicca Zolak

6. Necrophobic – Mark Of The Necrogram

7. Wayfarer – World's Blood

8. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

9. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

10. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

11. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian

12. Totalselfhatred – Solitude

13. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

14. Wiegedood – De Doden Hebben Het Goed III

15. Judas Priest – Firepower

16. A Forest Of Stars – Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes

17. Avatar – Avatar Country

18. Black Elephant – Cosmic Blues

19. The Atlas Moth – Coma Noir

20. Dödsrit – Spirit Crusher

Remfry Dedman (writer)

1. Turnstile – Time & Space

2. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

3. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

4. Vein – Errorzone

5. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

6. Møl – Jord

7. Black Peaks – All That Divides

8. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

9. Palm Reader – Braille

10. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage

11. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

12. Louise Lemón – Purge

13. Conjurer – Mire

14. Sylvaine – Atoms Aligned, Coming Undone

15. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

16. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

17. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World

18. Pijn – Loss

19. Toundra – Vortex

20. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart

Alex Deller (writer)

1. Årabrot – Who Do You Love

2. Uniform – The Long Walk

3. Eagle Twin – The Thundering Herd

4. Remote Viewing – Blood Loss

5. Pascagoula – The Path, The Cross, The Aftermath

6. Ataraxy – Where All Hope Fades

7. Throat – Bareback

8. Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Wasteland

9. Sumac – Love In Shadow

10. KEN Mode – Loved

11. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

12. Portal – Ion

13. The Body – I Have Fought Against It But I Can't Any Longer

14. Cadaver Dog – Dying Breed

15. Geld – Perfect Texture

16. Vile Creature – Cast Of Static And Smoke

17. Malthusian – Across Deaths

18. Transient & Bastard Noise – Sources Of Human Satisfaction

19. Legion Of Andromeda & Bismuth – Split

20. Closet Witch – Closet Witch

Malcolm Dome (writer)

1. Judas Priest – Firepower

2. Slash Featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators – Living The Dream

3. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back

4. Machine Head – Catharsis

5. Sigh – Heir To Despair

6. Voivod – The Wake

7. Satan – Cruel Magic

8. Therion – Beloved Antichrist

9. Saxon – Thunderbolt

10. Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

11. Paradise Lost – Believe In Nothing

12. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

13. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

14. Doro – Forever United, Forever Warriors

15. Earthless – Black Heaven

16. Five Finger Death Punch – And Justice For None

17. Metal Allegiance – Volume Two - Power Drunk Majesty

18. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – The Age Of Absurdity

19. Skindred – Big Tings

20. Therapy? – Cleave

Connie Gordon (writer)

1. Atlas Moth – Coma Noir

2. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage

3. Omnium Gatherum – The Burning Cold

4. Satan – Cruel Magic

5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

6. LLNN – Deads

7. Wombripper – From The Depths Of Flesh

8. Soulfly – Ritual

9. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

10. Ruined Nation – Restart

11. Antichrist Imperium – Volume II: Every Tongue Shall Praise Satan

12. Psycroptic – As The Kingdom Drowns

13. Cult Leader – A Patient Man

14. Sadistik Forest – Morbid Majesties

15. Cripple Bastards – La Fine Cresce Da Dentro

16. Atomic Bitchwax – Force Field

17. Earthless – Black Heaven

18. Drudkh – They Often See Dreams About The Spring

19. Agrimonia – Awaken

20. Thou – Magus

Stephen Hill (writer)

1. Fucked Up – Dose Your Dreams

2. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

3. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

4. Black Peaks – All That Divides

5. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

6. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

7. Turnstile – Time & Space

8. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

9. Palm Reader – Braille

10. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

11. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage

12. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze

13. Tesseract – Sonder

14. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch

15. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

16. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World

17. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

18. Møl – Jord

19. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart

20. Marmozets – Knowing What You Now Know

Craig Huntley (writer)

1. Halestorm – Vicious

2. Beartooth – Disease

3. Will Haven – Muerte

4. High On Fire – Electric Messiah

5. Myles Kennedy – Year Of The Tiger

6. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

7. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

8. Daron Malakian And Scars On Broadway – Dictator

9. Andrew WK – You're Not Alone

10. Alien Weaponry – Tu

11. Bleeding Through – Love Will Kill All

12. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

13. Black Stone Cherry – Family Tree

14. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

15. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves

16. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

17. Judas Priest – Firepower

18. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

19. Ghost – Prequelle

20. Parkway Drive – Reverence

Dave Ling (writer)

1. Halestorm – Vicious

2. Judas Priest – Firepower

3. Ghost – Prequelle

4. Saxon – Thunderbolt

5. Lizzy Borden – My Midnight Things

6. Night Flight Orchestra – Sometimes The World Ain’t Enough

7. Satan – Cruel Magic

8. Anvil – Pounding The Pavement

9. Monster Magnet – Mindfucker

10. Nashville Pussy – Pleased To Eat You

11. Voivod – The Wake

12. Shinedown – Attention Attention

13. Massive Wagons – Full Nelson

14. Ayreon – Ayreon Universe

15. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

16. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – The Age Of Absurdity

17. Those Damn Crows – Murder And The Motive

18. Tribulation – Down Below

19. Tremonti – A Dying Machine

20. Alice In Chains – Rainer Fog

Sophie Maughan (writer)

1. The Black Queen – Infinite Games

2. Bleeding Through – Love Will Kill All

3. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

4. Architects – Holy Hell

5. Parkway Drive – Reverence

6. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch

7. Bleed From Within – Era

8. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

9. Tesseract – Sonder

10. Gost – Possessor

11. Shields – Life In Exile

12. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

13. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

14. Conjurer – Mire

15. Sectioned – Annihilated

16. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart

17. Palm Reader – Braille

18. Will Haven – Muerte

19. Our Hollow, Our Home – In Moment // In Memory

20. The Five Hundred – Bleed Red

Edwin McFee (writer)

1. Legend Of The Seagullmen – Legend Of The Seagullmen

2. Therapy? – Cleave

3. Blaze Bayley – The Redemption Of William Black

4. Ghost – Prequelle

5. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins

6. Blood Tsunami – Grave Condition

7. Turnstile – Time & Space

8. Judas Priest – Firepower

9. High Priests – Spinning

10. Chubby Thunderous Bad Kush Masters – Come & Chutney

11. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now

12. Trautonist – Ember

13. The Primals – All Love Is True Love

14. Grave Lines – Fed Into The Nihilist Machine

15. Dragonlord – Dominion

16. Boss Keloid – Melted On The Inch

17. From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Mineral Bearing Veins

18. Phil Campbell & The Bastard Sons – The Age Of Absurdity

19. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman

20. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

Matt Mills (writer)

1. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

2. Haken – Vector

3. Ihsahn – Àmr

4. Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

5. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

6. Møl – Jord

7. Conjurer – Mire

8. High On Fire – Electric Messiah

9. Khorada – Salt

10. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name

11. Judas Priest – Firepower

12. Tesseract – Sonder

13. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology

14. Soulfly – Ritual

15. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

16. Vein – Errorzone

17. Our Hollow, Our Home – In Moment // In Memory

18. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

19. Alien Weaponry– Tū

20. Rolo Tomassi – Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It

Mörat (writer)

1. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

2. Monster Magnet – Mindfucker

3. Zeke – Hellbender

4. Nashville Pussy – Pleased To Eat You

5. Uncle Acid And The Deadbeats – Wasteland

6. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves

7. Ministry – AmeriKKKan’t

8. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back

9. Devildriver – Outlaws Til The End Vol 1

10. Napalm Death – Coded Smears and More Uncommon Slurs

11. Skindred – Big Tings

12. Sick Of It All – Wake The Sleeping Dragon!

13. Soulfly – Ritual

14. Brant Bjork – Mankind Woman

15. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

16. Desert Storm – Sentinels

17. Earthless – Black Heaven

18. Machine Head – Catharsis

19. Therapy? – Cleave

20. Will Haven – Muerte

Tom O'Boyle (writer)

1. Slugdge – Esoteric Malacology

2. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name

3. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

4. Revocation – The Outer Ones

5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

6. Ihsahn – Àmr

7. Tribulation – Down Below

8. Intervals – The Way Forward

9. Horrendous – Idol

10. Yob – Our Raw Heart

11. Gunship – Dark All Day

12. From The Bogs Of Aughiska – Mineral Bearing Veins

13. Craft – White Noise And Black Metal

14. A Forest Of Stars – Grave Mounds And Grave Mistakes

15. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light

16. Voices – Frightened

17. Ancient Lights – Ancient Lights

18. Urfaust – The Constellatory Practice

19. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

20. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

Dayal Patterson (writer)

1. Marduk – Viktoria

2. Craft – White Noise And Black Metal

3. Aeternus – Heathen

4. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

5. Blutvial – Mysteries Of Earth

6. Hooded Menace – Ossuarium Silhouettes Unhallowed

7. Lucifer's Child – The Order

8. Slegest – Introvert

9. Ataraxy – Where All Hope Fades

10. Summoning – With Doom We Come

11. Pantheist – Seeking Infinity

12. Cor Scorpii – Ruin

13. Drudkh – They Often See Dreams About The Spring

14. Witchsorrow – Hexenhammer

15. Solstice – White Horse Hill

16. In The Woods... – Cease The Day

17. Orkan – Element

18. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

19. Dizzy Reed – Rock N Roll Ain't Easy

20. Abigor – Höllenzwang (Chronicles Of Perdition)

Adam Rees (writer)

1. Oceans Of Slumber – The Banished Heart

2. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

3. Ghost – Prequelle

4. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

5. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian

6. Unearth – Extinction(s)

7. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

8. Burgerkill – Adamantine

9. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

10. Judas Priest – Firepower

11. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

12. Ihsahn – Àmr

13. Tesseract – Sonder

14. Parkway Drive – Reverence

15. Hate Eternal – Upon Desolate Sands

16. Yob – Our Raw Heart

17. Black Peaks – All That Divides

18. Between The Buried And Me – Automata I & II

19. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

20. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

Alastair Riddell (writer)

1. Visigoth – Conqueror's Oath

2. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins

3. Satan – Cruel Magic

4. Solstice – White Horse Hill

5. Uncle Acid & The Deadbeats – Wasteland

6. Corrosion Of Conformity – No Cross No Crown

7. Judas Priest – Firepower

8. Witchskull – Coven's Will

9. Orange Goblin – The Wolf Bites Back

10. Witch Mountain – Witch Mountain

11. Yob – Our Raw Heart

12. Winterfylleth – The Hallowing Of Heirdom

13. King Goat – Debt Of Aeons

14. Paradise Lost – Believe In Nothing

15. Witchsorrow – Hexenhammer

16. Famyne – Famyne

17. Seven Sisters – The Cauldron And The Cross

18. Voivod – The Wake

19. Blitzkrieg – Judge Not!

20. Axegrinder – Satori

Natasha Scharf (writer)

1. Anna Von Hausswolff – Dead Magic

2. A Perfect Circle – Eat The Elephant

3. Machine Head – Catharsis

4. Ghost – Prequelle

5. Nine Inch Nails – Bad Witch

6. Haken – Vector

7. Dead Letter Circus – Dead Letter Circus

8. Tesseract – Sonder

9. Orphaned Land – Unsung Prophets & Dead Messiahs

10. Jonathan Davis – Black Labyrinth

11. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

12. Devildriver – Outlaws ‘Til The End Vol. 1

13. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures

14. Amorphis – Queen Of Time

15. Smashing Pumpkins – Shiny And Oh So Bright, Vol. 1

16. Madder Mortem – Marrow

17. God Is An Astronaut – Epitaph

18. Skyharbor – Sunshine Dust

19. Ministry – AmeriKKKan't

20. Awooga – Conduit

Christina Wenig (writer)

1. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

2. Thou – Magus

3. The Body – I Have Fought Against It But I Can't Any Longer

4. Anna Von Hausswolff – Dead Magic

5. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

6. Wiegedood – De Doden Hebben Het Goed III

7. Mantar – The Modern Art Of Setting Ablaze

8. Ultha – The Inextricable Wandering

9. Birds In Row – We Already Lost The World

10. Dödsrit – Spirit Crusher

11. Sumac – Love In Shadow

12. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

13. Author & Punisher – Beastland

14. Harakiri For The Sky – Arson

15. Yob – Our Raw Heart

16. Antlers – Beneath.Below.Behold

17. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

18. Mirrors For Psychic Warfare – I See What I Became

19. Ivar Bjørnson & Einar Selvik – Hugsjá

20. Rebel Wizard – Voluptuous Worship Of Rapture And Response

Nicola Young (writer)

1. Beartooth – Disease

2. Cancer Bats – The Spark That Moves

3. Our Hollow, Our Home – In Moment // In Memory

4. Architects – Holy Hell

5. Marmozets – Knowing What You Know Now

6. Machine Head – Catharsis

7. Terror – Total Retaliation

8. Harms Way – Posthuman

9. Coheed And Cambria – Vaxis - Act I: The Unheavenly Creatures

10. Madball – For The Cause

11. Bury Tomorrow – Black Flame

12. Turnstile – Time & Space

13. Of Mice & Men – Defy

14. Feed The Rhino – The Silence

15. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

16. Skeletonwitch – Devouring Radiant Light

17. Parkway Drive – Reverence

18. Vein – Errorzone

19. Caliban – Elements

20. Will Haven – Muerte

James Weaver (writer)

1. Conjurer – Mire

2. Møl – Jord

3. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

4. Leeched – You Took The Sun When You Left

5. Alien Weaponry – Tū

6. Pagan – Black Wash

7. At The Gates – To Drink From The Night Itself

8. Svartidauði – Revelations Of The Red Sword

9. Parkway Drive – Reverence

10. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

11. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

12. Black Peaks – All That Divides

13. Time, The Valuator – How Fleeting, How Fragile

14. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

15. Archgoat – The Luciferian Crown

16. Pig Destroyer – Head Cage

17. One Tail, One Head – Worlds Open, Worlds Collide

18. Rivers Of Nihil – Where Owls Know My Name

19. Black Moth – Anatomical Venus

20. Forming The Void – Rift

Kez Whelan (writer)

1. The Body – I Have Fought Against It, But I Can’t Any Longer

2. Sleep – The Sciences

3. Grave Lines – Fed Into The Nihilist Engine

4. Death Grips – Year Of The Snitch

5. Fórn – Rites Of Despair

6. Thou – Magus

7. Jøtnarr – Jøtnarr

8. Svalbard – It’s Hard To Have Hope

9. Infernal Coil – Within A World Forgotten

10. Closet Witch – Closet Witch

11. Agrimonia – Awaken

12. Mournful Congregation – The Incubus Of Karma

13. Emma Ruth Rundle – On Dark Horses

14. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

15. Transient & Bastard Noise – Sources Of Human Satisfaction

16. Yob – Our Raw Heart

17. Vile Creature – Cast Of Static And Smoke

18. Portal – Ion

19. Nothing Clean – Cheat

20. Un – Sentiment

Holly Wright (writer)

1. Parkway Drive – Reverence

2. Carpenter Brut – Leather Teeth

3. Anaal Nathrakh – A New Kind Of Horror

4. Between The Buried And Me – Automata I & II

5. Ghost – Prequelle

6. Judas Priest – Firepower

7. Zeal & Ardor – Stranger Fruit

8. Sleep – The Sciences

9. Dimmu Borgir – Eonian

10. Behemoth – I Loved You At Your Darkest

11. Obscura – Diluvium

12. The Ocean – Phanerozoic I: Palaeozoic

13. Alice In Chains – Rainier Fog

14. Deafheaven – Ordinary Corrupt Human Love

15. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

16. Tesseract – Sonder

17. Møl – Jord

18. Gost – Possessor

19. Shining (NOR) – Animal

20. Voices – Frightened

Liam Yates (writer)

1. Primordial – Exile Amongst The Ruins

2. Winterfylleth – The Hallowing Of Heirdom

3. Craft – White Noise And Black Metal

4. Archgoat – Luciferian Crown

5. Clutch – Book Of Bad Decisions

6. Summoning – With Doom We Came

7. Octopus – Supernatural Alliance

8. Urfaust – Constellatory Practice

9. Vargrav – Netherstorm

10. Marduk – Viktoria

11. Monstrocity – Cosmic Pandemia

12. Taphos – Come Ethereal Sombreness

13. Age Of Taurus – The Colony Slain

14. Watain – Trident Wolf Eclipse

15. Immortal – Northern Chaos Gods

16. Blackwater Holylight – Blackwater Holylight

17. Solstice – White Horse Hill

18. Earthless – Black Heaven

19. Djevel – Blant Svarte Graner

20. Mare – The Ebony Tower