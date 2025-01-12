“I’ve had prog dates because of our concerts… the great thing is that you don’t have to explain your weird musical tastes!”: Focus guitarist Menno Gootjes’ prog life

Menno Gootjes signed his first record deal when he was 17, and worked with Thijs van Leer in the late 90s. A decade later he became stand-in guitarist for Focus before joining the band full-time in 2010. He offers Prog a sneak peak inside his prog world.

Where’s home?

I live in Schiedam, a town near Rotterdam, Holland. Home feels like any time spent with my daughter or with my students. Being out there in the world performing, that’s my home.

What’s your earliest memory of prog?

When I was around 15, a friend’s dad had a record collection full of Canterbury bands – Soft Machine, Matching Mole, Wyatt, Nucleus, Gong. We loved it.

What was the first prog album you bought?

Frank Zappa’s Joe’s Garage, in the spring of 1987 when I was 12. I bought it at this second-hand record store called Disk, near my parents’ house in Schiedam. It was another world and it has captivated me ever since. It’s a treasure!

And the most recent?

Birth Of The Marvellous by UK duo Sermon. It is very metal, but also modern prog, if you ask me – beautiful and haunting, just like your Pink Floyd and Genesis records. The track Contrition is totally unique and authentic.

What was your first prog gig?

Hugh Hopper in Rotterdam around 1993, at a jazz club called Dizzy. He played some Soft Machine stuff next to his solo work, and I got him to sign my copy of the album he had out at the time, Hugh Hopper And Odd Friends. It was a big treat.

And the latest?

Opeth at 013, Tilburg, Holland, in August. They’re a great and powerful band. I know they love Focus, and Thijs van Leer loves them as well!

Sermon - Contrition - YouTube Watch On

The best prog show you saw?

In the 90s I saw this underground Rotterdam trio, Three Dwarves Make War, playing in different clubs around town. They put on a crazy show – a couple of giant guys dressed as dwarves playing crazy music. You won’t be able to find anything about them now, but they were fantastic.

What’s your latest prog discovery?

I recently rediscovered Edge Of The Earth by Syd Arthur, from the album On And On. I love that band.

Your guilty musical pleasure?

I own the whole Kiss catalogue! The Elder is a pretty proggy hard rock album, at least by their standards.

Outside of music, what are you into?

Drawing, studying biology, spirituality, theology and playing role-playing videogames like Dark Souls.

Recommend us a good read.

My latest obsession has been Isaac Asimov’s Foundation series. Everything sci-fi – from Star Wars to Avatar to Elon Musk’s ideas – Asimov’s vision truly is the foundation to all of it.

Have you ever had a prog-related date?

Yes, multiple times, and all because of our concerts. And the great thing is that you don’t have to explain your weird musical tastes to them!

Syd Arthur - "Edge Of The Earth" (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Who’s your prog hero?

Steve Hackett. Because of his approach – he’s eclectic, free and uncompromising.

What’s the most important piece of prog music?

The Musical Box by Genesis.

Which prog muso would you most like to work with?

It’s already happened! Much to my excitement I’ve recorded a collaboration with Steve Hackett, although it’s not yet been released. And Mikael Åkerfeldt would be great, too.

(Image credit: Esoteric)

Which album gets you in a good mood?

And The Glass Handed Kites by Danish band Mew. It’s soothing; one of my all-time favourites. Listen to The Zookeeper’s Boy and Chinaberry Tree.

What’s your favourite prog album cover?

Of Queues And Cures by National Health. The contrast between the band name and the cut-off ears in formaldehyde is just hilarious. Probably my all-time favourite prog record.

What are you up to at the moment?

As well as that collab with Steve Hackett, I’ve been working on my own album, which will be released in about six months. It’s eclectic, hard-edged prog with some acoustic and classical stuff, and I’m really excited about it. Other than that I’ll be touring with Focus. We’ll be back in the UK in April – see you there!