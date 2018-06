Mega Gallery: Motorhead's Motorboat 2015

A fair number of bands these days are holding their own festivals or cruises, but surely none are more metal or filthy than Motörhead’s annual Motörboat voyage.

Setting sail from the sun-soaked Miami, Florida to the somehow even hotter Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, the good ship Norwegian Sky played host to Motörhead’s biggest fans for three days of nothing but heavy drinking and even heavier metal. From Slayer to Anthrax to Suicidal Tendencies to Exodus to the mighty Motörhead, it’s everything any sunburnt metalhead could want from a holiday. Seriously, just look at what you missed out on…

Day One

Day Two

Day Three

Day Four

All photos by Stephanie Cabral.