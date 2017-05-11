London's extreme metal extravaganza, Incineration Festival returns this weekend

Incineration, London’s two-day festival of unbridled metal extremity is returning this weekend, and it’s going to turn The Dome and Boston Music Room in Tufnell Park into the ground zero for the some of the most enduring, enthralling and most forward thinking music our world has to offer.

Taking place on Saturday May 13 and the following Sunday, Incineration features German thrash legends Sodom and Norway’s black metal standard bearers 1349 as its headliners, but the festival’s big coup is the first ever UK gig by Gaahl’s new band after the demise of God Seed, Gaahls Wyrd. Expect to hear tracks from Gaahl’s first band, Trelldom alongside classic Gorgoroth track, and if you’re lucky, a glare and a horn thrown imperiously in your direction from one of metal’s most charismatic frontman.

The London scene is also well-represented by the intertwined, infernal yet progressive triumvirate of Akcercocke, Shrines and Damim, while Meta-Stasis will be laying down the contagious, crowd-rousing and walk-it-like-you-talk-it sound of chaos and hedonism as they head down the rope bridge of mental sanity.

Incineration is also host to extreme metal’s outer limits, featuring the Czech Republic’s revered, masked masters of occult black metal, Cult Of Fire, and breathtaking Leeds’ Victorian age-obsessed seers A Forest Of Stars, whose rapt, dramatic and world-building take on black metal will no doubt be accompanied once more by their signature hypnotically sumptuous visuals.

With the likes of Samael, The Infernal Sea, The King Is Blind, Basement Torture Killings and more, Incineration encapsulates the broad and bawdy spectrum of extreme metal, and with an afterparty offering free Jäger shots to the first 50 entrants, it’s guaranteed to leave no synapse unmolested.

Book Monday at work off, and book your tickets for Incineration here!