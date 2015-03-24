Joey Tempest relives Europe's Final Countdown

Europe singer Joey Tempest has talked to Classic Rock about how the band’s classic single The Final Countdown was written and recorded.

“The Final Countdown was released in 1986,” says Joey. “It was the opening for us to go on our journey. It gave us that chance to be a touring band, and it gave us an opening to be here today. It’s been an interesting journey, and it’s still with us. We play it live, and we love playing it live… because that’s where it belongs. It’s a part of our history.”

Watch the full interview below.