Joe Rowland from Pallbearer recommends a movie, a book and an album

Arkansas doomlords Pallbearer are releasing their new album Heartless on March 24, via Nuclear Blast Records, and it’s an absolute beast. If you like riffs and banging your head like a maniac, then this is for you.

To gain a deeper insight into the minds that make such an almighty slab of sludge, bassist/vocalist Joe Rowland reveals what art inspires him, recommending one a movie, book, and album that he loves.

Darren Aronofsky fantasy film The Fountain had a profound effect on Joe’s life and his musical career through the philosophies it promotes. Continuing in the vein of the surreal, Haruki Murakami’s novel Hard-Boiled Wonderland And The End Of The World had an equally strong impact on Joe and the music he creates.

When it comes to choosing an album, Joe couldn’t pick between his favourite ever metal record Mob Rules by Sabbath or Wet Dream by Richard Wright, which he describes as “like a lost Pink Floyd album in the style of Animals.”

Pallbearer’s new album Heartless is released March 24, via Nuclear Blast.

They play the UK at the following dates:

Apr 6: Underworld, London

Apr 8: Thekla, Bristol

Apr 9: Ruby Lounge, Manchester

