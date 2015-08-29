In pictures: Bring Me The Horizon warm-up for Reading and Leeds

This week, Bring Me The Horizon took the chance to play two warm-up shows ahead of their main stage appearances at Reading and Leeds.

On August 26 at Liverpool’s O2 Academy, the band premiered two tracks from their forthcoming album, That’s The Spirit – Happy Song and Throne – and made up the rest of their set with the single Drown and tracks from 2010’s There Is A Hell and its 2013 follow-up, Sempiternal. If the setlist remains unchanged, those attending Reading today (August 29) and Leeds tomorrow look like they’re about to witness two career-defining performances.

Bring Me The Horizon, O2 Academy Oxford, August 27

Happy Song Shadow Moses The House of Wolves Go to Hell, for Heaven’s Sake Throne Chelsea Smile Can You Feel My Heart Sleepwalking Antivist Blessed with a Curse Drown

Photos: Jake Owens