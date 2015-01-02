How was Of Mice & Men's 2014?

Rounding off a year that saw Of Mice & Men release their third LP Restoring Force, tour the UK supporting Linkin Park and play a ton of festivals – frontman Austin Carlile looks back at what it all means.

As Austin admits, only six years ago the band were starting out as a band, selling their own merch and sleeping on fans’ floors trying to make it work. And now they’re one of the hottest properties in contemporary metal. And 2014 has done nothing but confirm the fact that Austin really loves music and still has the hunger and drive to create music – even if it feels like it’s beating him in the studio.

Looking ahead, the band are firmly sticking to the Of Mice & Men path and “taking baby steps” as they move on to bigger venues – with an eight date UK tour starting this March.