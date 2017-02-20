How 1000mods are paving the way for a Greek underground explosion

One of the heaviest young bands to emerge from Greece’s increasingly prolific underground scene, 1000mods meld thunderous stoner jams with big grooves and a hint of psychedelic rock’n’roll. “We’re just four childhood friends who spent a lot of vacations together,” says bassist/vocalist Dani. “We grew up listening to rock and metal music and then at one point started playing music together. 1000mods were born!”

Making their way to our shores courtesy of Desertfest in April, the foursome are proud to be representing a country that has had its share of turmoil in recent years, but is doggedly producing more and more amazing bands, against all odds.

“The Greek scene is one of the biggest underground scenes in the world!” beams Dani. “Thousands of people attend the shows!”

If 1000mods are anything to go by, it seems we could be seeing a new European superpower rising in the world of heavy.

REPEATED EXPOSURE TO… IS OUT NOW VIA OUGA BOOGA AND THE MIGHTY OUG. 1000MODS PLAY DESERTFEST UK ON APRIL 28