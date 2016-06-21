Hot new band: Sanzu – thunderous left-field metal from Australia

Not content with making their mark with their distinctive mix of classic and modern death metal viciousness and Gojira-like atmospheres on debut EP Painless two years ago, Australian five-piece Sanzu wasted no time in following up to even greater effect with their standout full-length Heavy Over The Home, which emerged to great acclaim at the end of 2015.

Six months since then, and with the album seeing a worldwide re-release, the band are still buzzing from the praise that the record has quite rightly garnered.

“We’re blown away,” exclaims drummer Ben Stanley. “We started the band to play music we really liked, and for people to feel the same and support us has been incredible – we still can’t believe it.”

The quality of the quintet’s music is all the more impressive when you consider that they only hit the scene in 2013. But as Ben explains, they’ve not only worked hard, but have grown a lot during those three years.

“We’ve done so many new things in such a short time,” says Ben. “Everything from booking shows to tracking ourselves in the studio and learning so much more about recording, working harder than ever at our instruments and on songs… and pushing a business.”

It’s that work ethic and attention to detail that promise to propel Sanzu further up the metal ladder than many bands with a similarly uncompromising approach to making music. Not surprisingly, they have plans to make a devastating impact on a wider international stage, too.

“We’re going to keep working hard, tour more and write more music,” explains Ben. “We’re working with our label to keep pushing internationally. We can’t wait to get over to the other side of the world as soon as we can.

SOUNDS LIKE: Thunderous left-field metal with a deathly tinge and tons of atmosphere

FOR FANS OF: Gojira, Morbid Angel, Behemoth

LISTEN TO: Phenomena