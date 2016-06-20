Hot new band: From Sorrow To Serenity – Glasgow metallers keep it raw and real

The UK metal scene continues to grow stronger and more diverse with every passing year, and some of our bands even look like they have genuine mainstream, crossover potential. Awesome as that is, it’s also great to have bands that are formed with no other thought in their mind than making a horrible racket for us to bang our heads to.

“It’s great that the British scene is doing so much and getting all this recognition,” says From Sorrow To Serenity guitarist Steven Jones. “But I wouldn’t say that it’s what drives our music. We don’t ever see ourselves going in the same direction as a band like Bring Me The Horizon. Fair play to them, they’ve done very well, but that type of music is not a road I see us ever heading down.”

Instead, the Glaswegians are plying their trade by making gut-busting, savage modern metal, untouched by the idea of commercial constraints or concerns. Their debut album, Remnant Of Humanity, slays, and is bolstered by guest appearances from former Thy Art Is Murder frontman CJ McMahon, Aaron Matts from Betraying The Martyrs and Bleed From Within’s Scott Kennedy. But even without their patronage, metal fans will be excited by FSTS’s raw bludgeon.

“We just play the music we love,” Steven shrugs. “There was never really any conscious decision to do anything or go in any direction. But we hope the music sounds heavy and sounds real. Yeah, there are a lot of bands in the modern age that maybe don’t sound quite as organic as we do. We didn’t do that on purpose, but it’s nice to know that it has come out that way because all of our favourite bands have that rawer touch.”

And what would be the elements that combine to make From Sorrow To Serenity’s sound?

“We love so many bands,” muses Steven. “But if I had to go for three that are really influential to us then I would say Parkway Drive, Meshuggah and After The Burial. They might not seem to have much in common, but they have all stuck the course and come through some really difficult challenges to come out of the other side and continue to make exceptional music throughout their entire careers. And that’s the biggest inspiration to us. We want to take everything that anyone can throw at us and just continue to prosper through it all. We are a stubborn group of people and I just don’t see us giving up any time soon, no matter what happens to us.”

They might not be getting played on Radio One a decade from now, but bet on From Sorrow To Serenity staying the course.

SOUNDS LIKE: Ultra-modern brutality with a deathcore tinge

FOR FANS OF: Thy Art Is Murder, Bleed From Within, Suicide Silence

CHECK OUT: Break The Mould