Hot New Band: End Of Daze

Standing out in the modern metalcore scene can be a tricky task.

After all, when the game has been so effortlessly perfected by heavyweights like Killswitch Engage and Parkway Drive and successfully brought to younger generations by modern big-hitters like Miss May I and The Amity Affliction, making something that rises above the pack is no easy ask.

Luckily, Dorset’s End Of Daze have conjured something subtly distinctive from the numerous metalcore mavericks around them on their rather splendid debut album, Ascension. With plenty of aggression and a healthy touch of flair to offset their scene’s well-trodden mix of anthemic melodies and crushing breakdowns, this band sound well-placed to disarm the cynics and give UK metal a fresh shot of adrenaline.

“We feel we’ve captured the best of many worlds,” says drummer Jason Jones. “What separates us from the rest is how we’ve put it all together without sounding out of place or indecisive about who we are. Another thing that sets us apart is our energetic stage performances. You will see Harry [Shooter, vocals] and Jack [Wood, lead guitar] spending a lot of their time running around the stage. Who wants to go see a band playing heavy music but staring at their feet all night?”

Just to make sure that they score plenty of points on the metal-o-meter, End Of Daze have also enlisted the help of the dark side’s chief feathered friend. Metal caw, anyone?

“In the early days, we decided that an apothecary from the plague would be an awesome mascot,” Jason says. “But it wouldn’t be very eye-catching without the skill of a very talented artist, so we later decided on a crow. We recently recruited a new rhythm guitarist, Wynter Prior, who actually owns a crow called Winston. We took him out for a photoshoot and now he’s a massive part of our image!”

It’s time for these aspiring bruisers to spread their wings and squawk.

*Ascension* is available now via Bandcamp and iTunes