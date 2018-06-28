Heavy Metal World Cup: Myrkur vs Immortal

In the third quarter final match of the Heavy Metal World Cup, Myrkur (representing Denmark) squares off against Immortal (representing Norway).

Both bands approach black metal in different ways, but how will they fare on the field? Myrkur comfortably defeated Bullet For My Valentine in the opening round, and Immortal managed to fend off Gojira... but who will go on to the semi finals?

Here's how the two bands match up on paper.

Myrkur

Members: 1

Albums: 2

Genre: Folk/black metal

Biggest Song: Ulvinde

Most Likely To: Haunt your dreams

Immortal

Members: 2

Albums: 8

Genre: Black metal

Biggest Song: All Shall Fall

Most Likely To: Start a snowball fight

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!