Heavy Metal World Cup: Myrkur vs Bullet For My Valentine

The fourth match in the first round of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 sees Myrkur (representing Denmark) taking on Bullet For My Valentine (representing Wales).

Both bands have had cracking summers, with Myrkur winning Best Album at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods for Mareridt and Bullet For My Valentine sub-headlining the main stage at Download festival to tens of thousands of metalheads.

Here's how they stack up...

Myrkur

Members: 1

Albums: 2

Genre: Folk/black metal

Biggest Song: Ulvinde

Most Likely To: Haunt your dreams

Bullet For My Valentine

Members: 4

Albums: 5

Genre: Heavy metal

Biggest Song: Tears Don't Fall

Most Likely To: Scream, aim and fire (in that order)

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!