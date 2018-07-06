Heavy Metal World Cup Final: Babymetal vs Underside

After two weeks of matches and excessive voting, we have reached the final of the 2018 Heavy Metal World Cup. The current champions Babymetal (representing Japan) will face off against the tournament's underdogs Underside (representing Nepal) in one last battle of heavy metal glory.

Babymetal made it to the final by defeating Alestorm, Within Temptation and Immortal. Underside's journey saw them beating Wrust, Sepultura and a surprising victory over Rammstein in the semi-finals.

But how do they match up against each other? Let's take a look at the stats.

Babymetal

Members: 3 (sort of)

Albums: 2

Genre: Kawaii metal

Biggest Song: Gimme Chocolate

Most Likely To: Worship the Fox God

Underside

Members: 4

Albums: 1

Genre: Metalcore

Biggest Song: Satan In Your Stereo

Most Likely To: Fuck the system