Heavy Metal World Cup: Alestorm vs Babymetal

The first match of the Heavy Metal World Cup 2018 takes place between Alestorm (representing Scotland) and Babymetal (representing Japan).

Babymetal are the strong favourites here, having won the inaugural Heavy Metal World Cup back in 2014. But this time, Scotland are represented by Alestorm, instead of Bleed From Within – so who knows what's going to happen!

Here's how they stack up...

Babymetal

Members: 3 (sort of)

Albums: 2

Genre: Kawaii metal

Biggest Song: Gimme Chocolate

Most Likely To: Worship the Fox God

Alestorm

Members: 5

Albums: 5

Genre: Pirate metal

Biggest Song: Keelhauled

Most Likely To: Fuck you with an anchor

Who do you want to win? The poll below is open for 24 hours. Go go go!