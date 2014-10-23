Heavy Metal Halloween: Marilyn Manson

Want to go trick or treating as the God Of Fuck this Halloween? Well here's how you can become Mr Manson himself with some apples and a morph suit.

What You’ll Need

A white morph suit Some tomato ketchup A long wig Some crayons Two balls (tennis, basket, even a fucking apple)

What You’ll Need To Do

Put the white morph on but don’t put it over your head yet Put the wig on Coat the wig in the tomato ketchup (probably best to use the whole bottle, just to be sure) Stick the two balls down your neck so they are positioned under the morph suit on your chest Draw a wacky face on your face Offend people’s parents

