Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 4/5/15 - 10/5/15

In between voting, talking about voting, reading about voting and complaining about voting, we managed to find time to listen to some bloody music! Here’s what’s been invading the Hammer stereo this week.

**Voivod – Target Earth **

Jonathan Selzer: “Their early albums have never lost their oddness, but once they click, an entire world opens up. They’re playing the Underworld on the 20th, and when you get eye contact with another Voivod fan and know that you’ve both been beamed to the same alternate reality, you’ll also know the true meaning of metal brotherhood.”

Shape Of Despair – Monotony Fields

Dom Lawson: “There’s a time and a place for happy music and, as is generally the case, this week isn’t it. Shape Of Despair play funeral doom that is so epically despondent it almost drags you through the mood rubicon and into some weird parallel state of nihilistic bliss. The title track from the Finns’ utterly monumental new album, Monotony Fields is beautiful and devastating in equal measure. And no, I don’t want to cheer up. Fuck off.”

Turnstile – Can’t Deny It

Alexander Milas: “Huge riffs and a clear adoration of Rage Against The Machine, this is music to break shit to.”

Aerosmith – Eat The Rich

Merlin Alderslade: “Fuck this shit.”

King Parrot – Home Is Where The Gutter Is

Eleanor Goodman: “Another horrifying mini-movie from Phil Anselmo’s Aussie mates. This time with added pissing.”

Dead Kennedys – Kill The Poor

Luke Morton: “Since the election results came in I’ve been listening to a lot of Dead Kennedys. And you should too.”