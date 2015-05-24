Hammer's Tracks Of The Week: 18/5/15 - 24/5/15

The past week has seen Hammer staff attend festivals on both sides of the pond with Rock On The Range in America and Slam Dunk in the UK, and this is the music that’s been getting us in the mood for the start of festival season – BRING ON THE WELLIES AND WARM BEER!

The Ongoing Concept – Unwanted

Merlin Alderslade (Deputy Editor): “One of the catchier numbers from their immense and brilliantly bonks new album. This band needs to be heard.”

Wilson – Hang With The Devil

Lewis Somerscales (Art Editor): “Can’t help but sing along, beer raised, and throwing awkward dance shapes.”

Dew-Scented – On A Collision Course

Dom Lawson (Editor-At-Large): “Heavy metal. Fuck everything else.”

Lamb Of God – Still Echoes

Eleanor Goodman (Features Editor): “Heavy and harrowing, Randy details the bloody history of the prison where he was detained in Prague.”

BB King / Jimi Hendrix live jam

**Alexander Milas (Editor-In-Chief): **“No blues, no rock. No rock, no metal. No BB, no everything. Hail to the King.”

Metastasis – Disintegrate

Jon Selzer (Reviews/Subterranea Editor): “We don’t say, ‘We’ve got a riff that sounds like Morbid Angel or Deicide’, we say that we’ve got a beat that sounds like Carla when she was dancing in that negative Xmas party.”

Marilyn Manson – The Mephistopheles Of Los Angeles

Luke Morton (Online Editor): “Without a doubt, one of the best performances at Rock on The Range last week. Manson is back on form and Pale Emperor is still on constant rotation – bring on Download!”