Halshug stream new album Sort Sind in full

Roaring out of Denmark like a T-Rex with a hardcore obsession, the raw, barbarous noise of Halshug is perfect for anyone who loves putting their fists through walls. Like a more extreme Kvelertak, the band’s new album Sort Sind (Danish for black mind) is as bleak as it is angry, gilded with an animalistic bite.

“It’s quite primitive music, and quite hard,” the band tell Hammer. “The songs are about nothing positive, we’re just trying to vent and get rid of some pent-up negative energy. We like to play hard, fast, and on this record a little bit slow/mid-tempo on occasion. Our music is pretty raw and simple, essentially its nine angry songs for angry people.”

In the above image and below album art, you might notice Halshug don’t look that menacing, opting to wear Kappa sports jackets and gathering around a G-reg BMW. Not quite Immortal in the woods, is it?

“We dressed this record in a cover that’s kind of ironic, and indeed moronic, to emphasise exactly how simple/primitive our music really is, and to try something else than your typical Photocopy-style black/white, scary looking, incomprehensible punk-art.

“We hope that people won’t take it too seriously. We hope that you all will enjoy this bitter pill of a hardcore record, and that you swallow it with a tall glass of no hopes and dreams. Defeatism is a way of life – try it!”

Halshug’s new album Sort Sind is out September 30, via Southern Lord.

The Top 10 Most Underrated European Hardcore Releases