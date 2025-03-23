In 1971 the Groundhogs released Split, an album inspired by leader late Tony McPhee’s real-life drug trip. “I seemed to lose my entire personality,” McPhee said at the time. “I never talked to anyone, because nothing seemed to be worth saying.” He added: “I don’t reach any conclusions – it’s just what happened.”

Among the many musicians inspired by Split’s artistic achievement and sonic impact was future New Order bassist Peter Hook, who hadn’t even taken up playing bass when he discovered it. He told Prog the story in 2017.

“I’ve listened to a lot of prog rock in my time. As a kid – we’re going back to Salford, 1968, when I’m about 12 – you’re always looking for something exciting, and this was one of the phases I went through. It started with Wishbone Ash and Curved Air… but one of my great favourites were the Groundhogs.

It was Barney [Bernard Sumner from New Order] who introduced me to them – there was that thing about one-upmanship among us with our record collection. In those days you’d walk around with the latest cool record under your arm. There was a lot of sharing; we talked about music all the time. Somehow he’d come across the Groundhogs and turned us all onto them.

What a wonderful, wonderful guitar sound. They were absolutely revolutionary at the time. My favourite album of theirs is Split. I was grabbed by the cover, and it’s an album with such a unique sound. Tony McPhee is a very individual vocalist so you’re hooked straight away by a few elements.

It was harsh and edgy, and it did sound like the nightmare Tony was trying to describe. Prog rock usually has a softness and intricacy to it; but Split wasn’t one of those prog records you disappeared into.

I was starting to get into Sabbath, Purple and Zep; rock music with a certain delivery. Split delivered on the same rock angle with shorter tracks. There’s a huge difference between what the Groundhogs were doing and Mountain’s 20-minute Nantucket Sleighride!

Some of my favourite groups are three-pieces – from Cream to Jimi Hendrix – and I adored seeing that formation in the Groundhogs.

It would be years until I picked up an instrument myself – I formed a band in 1976 when I was 20 and I didn’t even own a bass. I went through pub rock and punk, then found my own music.

But I still have all my vinyl and find myself going back to things like prog when I want to listen to an album. Concentration and indulging in listening time is the key to enjoyment.

I can’t wait to get back home to listen to all these records!”