Greek metal gods Rotting Christ reveal a glorious new track

Forged in the fires of the Greek underground 27 years ago, Rotting Christ’s stature has become an ever-expanding force, their majestic, groove-laden, studio albums and irrepressible live shows turning their mythology and occult-steeped subject matter into an insanely catchy rallying cry for anyone lucky enough to stand in their path.

Having commemorated a glorious history with last August’s Lucifer Over Athens double album, the Athens four-piece are preparing for another raid on the bit of your brain that makes you go ‘SQUEE!’ with a new album, Rituals, due to roll over anything that looks like resistance on February 12 at the behest of Season Of Mist Records.

Give praise to your fully functioning ticker because we have an exclusive preview in the chest-swelling form of Elthe Kyrie (for those not versed in the Greek alphabet), nigh-on five minutes’ worth of tension-ratcheting wonder as the band’s customary, gods-awakening grandeur aligns itself with a remarkable, white knuckled tirade and basically ends up standing on top of mountain offering a battle chant to the helpless mortals below.

“It is not an easy task to pick only one song to represent a whole album as diverse as this,” says frontman Sakis, “but as this has to suffice for the time being, the choice fell on Ἐλθὲ Κύριε (Elthe Kyrie), which translates as ‘Come Lord’ and was influenced by the tragic ancient Greek poet Euripides – and more specifically his creation, Bakxais.

This pure bacchanalian play refers to the coming of the new god. The ritualistic atmosphere of this historical theatre drama influenced us lyrically as well as musically and resulted in this song that you are currently listening to. There only remains one thing, which is us taking you on a mystical journey into ancient Greek bacchanalian occultism. The amazing female guest vocals are courtesy of the fabulous Danai Katsameni, an actress of the National Hellenic Theatre.”

Put down your hoes, accept the fact that your fields are soon going to be trampled and aflame and give yourself to the all-conquering glory of Elthe Kyrie below!

