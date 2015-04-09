Graveltones perform World On A String single

The Graveltones have filmed a live version of their single World On A String for TeamRock. The studio version of the single is out next week.

World On A String comes from the band’s forthcoming album Love Lies Dying, the follow-up to 2013’s Don’t Wait Down, which is out on June 1.

“It’s one of those things,” says singer Jimmy O of the album, “when you record a bunch of songs and send them out there to play ball you hope you’ve raised them up good enough to take care of themselves, and all these songs seem to get along with each other real well. They make a good team. I think they’re gonna be alright.”

World On A String is released on April 13, and the band play Camden Rocks Festival on May 30.

Track Listing

World on a string Fancy things This love is gonna break Running to you Can’t tell a man. Never gonna let you go In the throes I’m a Ghost Back to you Kiss and Fuck off Come and find me Big money Together again