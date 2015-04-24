Golden Gods 2015 Guide: Best UK Band

Orange Amplification Presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association with World Of Warships is taking place on 15th June in London and we want YOU to choose the winners. There are eleven voted categories that we need your help with, and here’s the guide to the Best UK Band category – sponsored by Roadrunner Records.

Cast your votes in the Best UK Band category here.

**Electric Wizard **Dorset doom-mongers Electric Wizard have spent the best part of two decades spreading their evil, Sabbath-isms across the globe to an ever expanding audience. An audience who crave the kind of psychedelic, brain melting, traditional heavy metal that only they can deliver. The last 12 months have been some of the most impressive of their career, featuring stunning shows at Sonisphere and Hellfest, some of the band’s biggest ever headline performances and the release of staggering new album Time To Die. A record that pushes their already vast sonic envelope to jaw dropping levels of aural terrorism.

**Napalm Death **Napalm Death are a British institution. Ever since they pioneered grindcore in 1987 with the groundbreaking Scum their legend has been assured. So it would be easy for them to slip cosily into the role of heritage act and trade off of their past. Luckily for us that has never been the Napalm way. This year saw the release of Apex Predator – Easy Meat, their sixteenth album and potentially their most experimental. Containing all of the white hot brutality you’d expect but melded with avant garde influences and a thirst for challenging the listener, Napalm Death are still the most extreme band in any list.

Architects It’s one of the great comebacks in metal of the last decade. Brighton’s Architects stock dropped dramatically after the critical misfire of 2011’s The Here And Now, but last year saw the release of Lost Forever // Lost Together which was hailed almost unanimously as the band’s finest work. It saw Architects climb the ladder of success once more to the point where they headlined their biggest ever UK, culminating in a show at London’s historic Roundhouse venue. The fire, inventiveness and heaviness that made them so revered and influential ten years ago is back with a vengeance and few would bet on them building on it.

Bring Me The Horizon Who would have imagined that the youthful but much maligned deathcore quintet of ten years ago would morph into the biggest metal band in the country? As unlikely as it is, this is what happened to Bring Me The Horizon. Ever since 2013’s phenomenal Sempiternal album crashed into the high end of the charts, the Sheffield superstars have been on imperious form. From silencing the doubters during their mainstage performance at Download and culminating in a headlining show that utterly annihilated Wembley Arena, the BMTH juggernaut shows no signs of slowing down.

While She Sleeps If there was doubt and frustration in the While She Sleeps camp in 2013 after frontman Loz Taylor’s vocal surgery and the delay in the release of their crucial third album, then the band have reacted in the best possible way. Harnessing everything into the superb Brainwashed album, punishing festival goers with their Download main stage debut, a performance that will surely go down in legend, and heading out their biggest UK tour alongside hardened road dogs Cancer Bats. It’s been a while since a UK band as genuinely heavy and powerful have captured the imagination in the way WSS have, don’t be shocked to see them become the defining voice of their generation.

To vote in the Golden Gods and win tickets to the ceremony head over here now.