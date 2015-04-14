Gallery: Stone Temple Pilots at Hollywood's House Of Blues

Stone Temple Pilots performed at the House Of Blues on Hollywood’s Sunset Strip on April 13, 2015.

The San Diego quartet – fronted by Linkin Park vocalist Chester Bennington, who broke his ankle playing basketball in January – played a lengthy set which took in songs from their six-album career.

The Pilots, who recently started work on the follow-up to their 2013’s High Rise EP, will tour until May 16, where they play the Susquehanna Bank Center in Camden, New Jersey.

Check out the setlist and our gallery below.

**Stone Temple Pilots: House Of Blues, Hollywood, April 13, 2015 **Lounge Fly Vasoline Wicked Garden Sex Type Thing Pruno Crackerman Coma Sin Big Bang Baby Out Of Time Heaven And Hot Rods Meatplow Adhesive Creep Big Empty Plush Interstate Love Song Down Sex & Violence Trippin’ On A Hole In A Paper Heart Piece Of Pie Dead & Bloated

Photos: Scott Dudelson / Getty Images