Gallery: Robert Plant at the Roundhouse

Robert Plant played at North London's Roundhouse last night, the second date he's performed at the venue supporting the recent Lullaby And The Ceaseless Roar album.

The singer’s set (reprinted below) included a number of Led Zeppelin classics, plus two Howlin’ Wolf songs — Spoonful and How Many More Years — and is slightly shorter than the one played in September as part of the iTunes Festival.

The tour continues tomorrow night in Hull.

**Setlist **Friends Spoonful Turn It Up Going to California Embrace Another Fall Rainbow What Is and What Should Never Be How Many More Years Babe, I’m Gonna Leave You Little Maggie Fixin’ to Die I Just Want to Make Love to You / Whole Lotta Love / Who Do You Love

Encore: A Stolen Kiss Rock and Roll