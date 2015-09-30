GALLERY: Metal Hammer goes to the London Tattoo Convention 2015

The past weekend the International London Tattoo Convention rocked up at Tobacco Dock for three days of inky fun.

Throughout the weekend, some of the biggest names in the tattoo industry descended on London to celebrate the art of inked flesh. There were demonstrations, live shows (including semi-nude stormtroopers and firebreathers) across numerous stages, and some of the UK’s most famous alternative artists hanging out and getting drunk – which sounds pretty good.

Here’s a glimpse of what Hammer saw on their day out – shout out to the man quite obviously in a lot of pain.

All pics by John Woolford.