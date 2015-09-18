First Bite: Hollywood Vampires

Hollywood Vampires, the supergroup headed by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, have played their first two shows at the famed Roxy venue in Los Angeles. The band was completed by Matt Sorum on drums, Duff McKagan on bass, Tommy Henriksen on guitar, and Bruce Witkin on piano and guitar.

Hollywood Vampires are named in tribute to the notorious drinking club for musicians at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on Sunset Strip. “To join the club, one simply had to out drink all of the members,” says Alice Cooper. “I would walk in on a typical night, and John Lennon, Harry Nilsson, Keith Moon — who would usually be in a costume like a maid or a chauffeur — Bernie Taupin, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz would be there. The next week might be Bernie Taupin, Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison and Mickey Dolenz.”

Joining the band onstage for a set featuring covers of songs by The Who, Led Zeppelin, Pink Floyd and more were Ke$ha, Perry Farrell, Tom Morello, Geezer Butler, and Zak Starkey.

The band will be playing Rock In Rio on September 24, while the Hollywood Vampires album, featuring Sir Paul McCartney, Dave Grohl, Joe Walsh, Slash and AC/DC singer Brian Johnson, was released on September 11.

All photos: Todd Nakamine

Set List

Raise the Dead

My Generation

I Got a Line on You

Cold Turkey

Five to One / Break on Through

Manic Depression (featuring Tom Morello and Geezer Butler)

One / Jump Into the Fire (featuring Perry Farrell)

7 and 7 Is

Whole Lotta Love (featuring Ke$ha)

Jeepster

I’m a Boy (featuring Zak Starkey)

School’s Out / Another Brick in the Wall

My Dead Drunk Friends / Billion Dollar Babies

Train Kept A-Rollin’

Brown Sugar / Honky Tonk Women

Hollywood Vampires: Hollywood Vampires