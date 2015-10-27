Def Leppard's favourite songs from Def Leppard

When Def Leppard played in Minnesota earlier this month, we asked Joe Elliott, Rick Allen, Rick Savage, Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell about their favourite songs from new album.

“Joe tends to write the best songs,” says Campbell. “He’s a singer, and he’s not encumbered — unlike us guitar players, who tend to over-complicate things — by the need to add riffs or tricky parts. Whereas Joe, even though he plays guitar, piano and drums, thinks very much in terms of simplicity of melody, which is what all the best songs are about.”

Def Leppard is released as a Classic Rock Fanpack this Friday, four weeks before the regular CD is released. The Fanpack includes the CD (including two exclusive bonus tracks), a 116-page magazine featuring all-new interviews with all five band members, all-new photos and a track-by-track guide to the album, a series of collectable art cards, and a metal Def Leppard keyring. Pre-order now.

