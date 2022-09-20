David Coverdale once named his 20 favourite British albums ever

Whitesnake leader David Coverdale may have been a US citizen since 2007, but we doubt there's a more thoroughly British rock star than Lake Tahoe's most beloved resident.

Coverdale's accent has changed as the years have passed, and while the Saltburn-by-the-Sea native's singing may haver faltered over time, his speaking voice has become a thing of booming, Shakespearian magnificence. The reasons for this sociolinguistic evolution remain unclear, but hell, we're not complaining. Who can forget his spoken word intro to Rock Of Ages (opens in new tab)? Not us, certainly.

The upside of all this progress means that when Coverdale talks of British things, one tends to pay attention. Like when he gave Classic Rock a list of his 20 favourite British albums.

There are a few surprises. Two albums are fronted by a Jimi Hendrix, who, while backed by British musicians, was very clearly not born on the North Yorkshire coast. Deep Purple's Burn – Coverdale's first album with the band – makes an appearance. And Kate Rusby's 2003 album Underneath The Stars is the only album on the list not to be recorded between 1964 and 1975.

Elsewhere you'll find a host of familiar names: The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Kinks, Led Zeppelin and Pink Floyd, alongside a few surprises: a spilt live album from Jimmy James & The Vagabonds and The Alan Bown Set, recorded at London's famous Marque Club in 1966; a best-of from Terry Reid; and, in a possible nod to the north-east of England, Lindisfarne's Nicely Out Of Tune.

David Coverdale's Top 20 British albums follow. As does a playlist of highlights.

David Coverdale's top 20 UK albums

1. Jimi Hendrix Experience - Are You Experienced?

2. Jimi Hendrix Experience - Axis: Bold As Love

3. John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers - Bluesbreakers With Eric Clapton

4. Jeff Beck - Truth

5. The Faces - Long Player

6. Fleetwood Mac - Fleetwood Mac

7. Cream - Fresh Cream

8. The Beatles - Rubber Soul

9. Pink Floyd - Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

10. Terry Reid - Superlungs

11. The Yardbirds - Having A Rave Up With The Yardbirds

12. Donovan - Catch The Wind

13. Jimmy James & The Vagabonds & The Alan Bown Set - London Swings

14. The Rolling Stones - Aftermath

15. The Kinks - You Really Got Me

16. Small Faces - Small Faces

17. Led Zeppelin - II

18. Lindisfarne - Nicely Out Of Tune

19. Kate Rusby - Underneath The Stars

20. Deep Purple - Burn