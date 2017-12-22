You can say what you like about lists. They’re either a convenient way of formatting content that’s easily digestible on a small screen, or they’re a blight on the internet… but there’s no denying their continued popularity.

So, in a year where we deliberately cut back on the number of lists we produced, seven of the 10 features that make up our most-read list, are, uhm, lists.

Indeed, five are the same kind of list: our ever-popular “10 Records That Changed My Life” feature included a variety of artists this year, and contributions from Mike Portnoy, Joe Elliott, Billy Gibbons, Fish and Mick Mars were all very popular.

Elsewhere, there were viral videos from Bruce Springsteen and the somewhat disturbing Puddles The Clown, a piece about great debut albums, a fascinating interview with Iron Maiden drummer Nicko McBrain, and the 10 favourite albums of Michael Chiklis, star of The Shield, The Commish, and The Thing.

Classic Rock’s 10 Most-read features of 2017

Bruce Springsteen invites teenager onstage, magic happens again

Mike Portnoy - The 10 Albums That Changed My Life

Video: Depressed 7ft clown sings Pinball Wizard in the style of Johnny Cash

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott: The 10 Records That Changed My Life

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons: The 10 Records That Changed My Life

Iron Maiden's Nicko McBrain on Christianity, giving up booze, and getting older

Michael Chiklis: My Top 10 Classic Rock Albums

The 100 Best Debut Albums Of All Time

Fish - The 10 Records That Changed My Life

Mick Mars - The 10 Records That Changed My Life