Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week

“If I were not a physicist, I would probably be a musician,” said Albert Einstein. “I often think in music. I live my daydreams in music. I see my life in terms of music.” We think he might have enjoyed enjoy this week’s round-up of amazing new tunes.

Limb - Dawn Raiders

The new video from London doom-stoner pranksters Limb explores a reality where the band are qualified NASA astronauts who travel to the newly-discovered Earth II planet, only to find alternative versions of themselves who are actual space hillbillies. Oh no! But let’s face it: we’ve all been there.

Colour Of Noise - Can You Hear Me

Little Angels guitarist Bruce John Dickinson is back – after years in the world of music colleges (he set up the Brighton Institute Of Modern Music in 2002) and overcoming struggles with depression. This new single makes a strong, riffy case for his new band’s debut; brooding but propulsive with it. Catch them on tour in March with Toseland.

3 Doors Down - In The Dark

After starring as Walter White, Jr. in the classic Breaking Bad, the obvious next step for actor RJ Mitte was to appear in a rock video in which he gets kidnapped by an attractive lady who then proceeds to bury him in the desert. But can RJ escape? You’ll need to watch to watch out. Oh yeah, the multi-million-selling 3 Doors Down are back.

A Giant Dog - Sex And Drugs

Sex And Drugs by name, rock’n’roll by nature, as Austin glitterkids A Giant Dog conjure up the ghosts of glamrock past — Slade, Alice Cooper, etcetera — with a spandex celebration of depravity, devilry and debauchment.

Headspace - The Science Within Us

Cut down from a mind-boggling 14 minutes, this extreme edit of The Science Within Us thankfully features all five members of this proggy supergroup in full: Damian Wilson (Threshold), Adam Wakeman (Ozzy Osbourne, Black Sabbath, Snakecharmer), Pete Rinaldi (Hot Leg, Dido, One Eskimo), Lee Pomeroy (It Bites, Steve Hackett), and new drummer Adam Falkner (Babyshambes, Dido, One Eskimo). As Wilson says, “Everyone has their own tastes, but I know this is a bloody good lasagne.”

Black Stone Cherry - The Rambler

On the recent Carnival Of Madness tour, this was the Big Emotional Moment, as arenas were filled with fans performing the modern version of holding lighters aloft as thousands switched their smartphones to torch mode to create galaxies of stars in the bleachers. This song is literally composed out of sadness and regret.

IDestroy - Vanity Loves Me

If you like your rock’n’roll short, sharp and spiky, then Bristol grrrl rockers IDestroy might just be your favourite new band. They snap, they crackle, they pop, and they wear studded leather jackets with a feisty punk sneer.

The Doors - Palace In The Canyon

It’s shown up on online setlists for the final Doors shows gigs in New Orleans and Dallas, and the lyrics have been floating round as Jim’s poetry, but this is the first time that Palace In The Canyon has surfaced on the web as far as we know. The quality is poor, sure, but it’s still a Doors song you probably haven’t heard before.