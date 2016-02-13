Classic Rock's Tracks Of The Week

Music is our first love, and it will be out last. Music of the future, and music of the past. But mainly music of the present.

Biters - 1975

Somewhere in Atlanta someone’s managed to bottle rock’n’roll, and Biters have been drinking it by the double measure. This is snotty-nosed, spindly-legged and spiky as fuck, but it’s got a tune as big as its heart, and is more fun than a freshly laundered set of clown pants.

New Keepers Of The Water Towers - The Forever War

The most epic track we’ve heard in ages. If you can imagine if The Swans were from outer space instead of New York, and had embarked on a heroic journey to save humanity by searching out fertile new breeding grounds in the outer reaches of the known universe, then you’d be close to understanding this song’s somewhat sizeable majesty.

Michael Monroe - Goin’ Down With The Ship

The man who helped invent Guns N’ Roses is still ploughing the same sleazy rock’n’roll furrow he was back in 1980-whatever, and this joyous romp suggests he’s not ready to slow down any time soon. Marvellous times.

Inglorious - Unaware

There’s been something of a buzz about this lot, led by the terrifyingly blue-eyed former Trans Siberian Orchestra and Uli Jon Roth singer Nathan James. He’s carefully assembled a group of crack musicians to accompany him into battle, like a hard rock A-Team, and Unaware is the soundtrack to their latest musical mission. Slick.

Black Mountain - Mothers Of The Sun

“Sometimes a riff hangs out in the basement for 10 years before it’s finally ready to hit the streets,” says Black Mountain’s Stephen McBean. Was it worth the wait? We think so. Mothers Of The Sun starts slowly, but when that riff lurches into being at the three-and-a-half-minute mark, mountains tumble into the sea, psychedelic meteorites scream from the sky, and kaleidoscopic moons collide. Probably. Bonus: the video is appropriately weird.

MaidaVale - Standby Swing

Of all the all-female psychedelic bands formed on Gotland, an island on the Baltic Sea, Maidavage are almost certainly our favourites. They’re now based in Stockholm, and it’s from there that this live-in-the-studio broadcast is being transmitted, with delightfully crunchy riffing and pleasingly ethereal vocals.

Steel Panther - The Burden Of Being Wonderful

“Why, in a world of ugly faces, should I be allowed to be so hot?” Why indeed? Steel Panther’s heartfelt paean to narcissism is rendered here in acoustic fashion, accompanied by strings, live and direct from Lexxi’s Mom’s garage. Or at least a set that looks like it.

The Struts - Kiss This

One member of the Classic Rock team said the The Struts’ recent live performance at London’s 100 Club was the best show he’d seen “in years”, so naturally we’re keeping a close eye on the band this year as they attempt to conquer the globe with their Queen meets Slade meets Oasis meets Primal Scream schtick. The Kiss This video does a pretty good job of capturing the Struts’ party central vibe.