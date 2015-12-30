Trending

Classic Rock's Tracks of 2015: 20-11

By Classic Rock  

Continuing to count down the best tracks of the year, one noisy neighbour at a time

We’re currently counting down the best tracks of the year, and we’re getting close to the the top ten. But not quite. One rule: only one track is featured per artist. Today, we pull numbers 20-11 from our magic hat of Rock.

20: ShinedownBlack Cadillac

Sharp, slick piece of quality ‘bro-rock’ from butchest Florida, this showed off Shinedown at their infectious, soaring best.

19: WilsonRight To Rise

This was the moment when Detroit’s Wilson grew from hard rock frat-boys into beefy, groovy men with serious tunes. Still party-friendly as hell, though.

18:** Killing Joke** – I Am The Virus

Jaz Coleman barks ominous warnings about neo-con lies and global insurgency on this super-heavy weapons-grade anthem from Pylon, the Joke’s third album since reuniting in their classic late 1970s line-up.

17: Black Star RidersFinest Hour

Aptly named, the highest compliment that can be paid to the soaring stand out track on BSR’s second album is that their old mucker Phil Lynott himself would have been proud to have penned it.

16: We Are HarlotOne More Night

Metalcore kid Danny Worsnop became an 80s-charged, hard rock man with We Are Harlot. Based on this mighty, riffy piece of party-starting oomph, it was a wise move.

15. Steven WilsonRoutine

A story unto itself within the grisly sprawl of Hand. Cannot. Erase.,_ Routine_ spliced three-way harmonies with a neck-tingling solo from Guthrie Govan. “It was a real ambition,” noted Wilson, “to pull something like that off.”

14: Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsS.O.B

“Son of a bitch, give me a drink” was one of the more memorable couplets of 2015, courtesy of one of the most startling transformations, as Rateliff morphed from glum troubadour to testifyin’ soul man.

13: Vintage TroubleAnother Baby

Toe-tapping soul and tasty rock’n’roll from these glamorously retro Californians. Try playing it and not smiling, as Ty Taylor and co shake and shimmy into your brainspace. Seriously try

12: The Struts – _Could Have Been Me _

Remember when The Darkness first burst onto the scene, in a gleefully uncool blaze of glitter and great tunes? There’s more than a whiff of that about The Struts, as seen in this OTT but oh-so-loveable gem.

11: The DarknessBarbarian

Barbarian! If a song ever deserved an explanation mark, it was this, a howling invocation of Norse invasion delivered by a band once again in full control of their magnificent, tightly-trousered mojo.