Classic Rock Magazine: The REAL Greatest Albums of the 80s - On Sale Now

Living Colour

Guitarist Vernon retells the story of their two-million-selling mix of hard rock, funk and political sloganeering.

Gun

The Scottish rockers recount the album that took them to Top Of The Pops and on tour supporting the Rolling Stones.

Fleetwood Mac

Christine McVie reminisces on the happier times (post-Rumours) afforded by the band’s quiet gem, Mirage.

Meat Loaf

How do you follow Bat Out Of Hell? With an overlooked winner called Dead Ringer – and a lot of drama.

Lou Reed

By the end of the 80s, fired up by socio-political aggro, he had reignited his punk mojo to spectacular effect.

David Lee Roth

Guitarist Steve Vai talks about the brilliant but underrrated album he made with the former Van Halen frontman.

Blue Öyster Cult

In 1988 they released a concept album about an alien race arriving on Earth in the Middle Ages. Yes, really.

Aerosmith

The critics hated it, Joe Perry hated it… Which underappreciated Aerosmith album are they talking about?

Number One

The greatest album of the 80s, bar none. Think you know what it is? Well you’re probably wrong.

We also take a look at…

Vinyl treasure

If you’ve got any of these 80s albums in your vinyl collection, then you’re suddenly a bit richer than you thought you were.

80s production

It was the decade of synthesisers, electronic drums and a very different kind of excess. “You want forty-eight tracks just for the hi-hat? You got ’em.”

What’s on your free CD?

Cherry Red’s Alternative 80s Mixtape

On our exclusive Cherry Red Records sampler we bring you some of the decade’s hidden gems.

Regular Features

The Dirt

Things to look forward to in 2017, including Guns N’ Roses shows, bumper line-ups at Ramblin’ Man and Download, more ‘electric’ Ritchie Blackmore… Welcome back Blackfield and Michael Chapman… Say hello to Bad Touch and Xander & The Peace Pirates, say goodbye to Greg Lake, MoseAllison, Micky Fitz…

Raw Power

Get guitar tones to die for with the Taurus Stomp-Head 5.CE, a versatile hybrid amp the size of an effects unit.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Public Image Ltd

John Lydon on leaving the Pistols behind and making the first powerful statement with his new band: Public Image.

Q&A: Mike Oldfield

The Tubular Bells man on seeing life’s dark side, remembering the moment he was born and returning to Ommadawn.

Reviews

New albums from Neil Young, Ritchie Blackmore’s Rainbow, FM, Babymetal, Sixx:AM, Rick Wakeman, Alabama 3, Enuff Z’Nuff, Kristen Hersh… Reissues from The Doors, Elf, Redbone, Buzzcocks, Midlake, Dr. Feelgood, Alan Parsons Project, Big Brother & The Holding Company… DVDs, films and books on Deep Purple, Rush, Robbie Robertson, Woody Woodmansy, Joni Mitchell… Live reviews of Anderson Rabin Wakeman, The Answer, Dead Daisies…

Buyer’s Guide: Joe Satriani

Before you go Surfing With The Alien or Flying In A Blue Dream, check out our guide to the guitar whizz’s catalogue.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Avenged Sevenfold, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Love/Hate, White Buffalo and Candlebox. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Woody Woodmansy

The former Spider From Mars drummer on school, not having regrets and life with Ziggy Stardust.

