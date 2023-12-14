Vote for favourite rock albums of 2023

By Fraser Lewry
( Classic Rock )
published

We need you to tell us about the rock albums you've enjoyed the most in 2023, and we need you to tell us now

Christmas is bearing down on us like an out-of-control monster truck, and end-of-year lists are flooding the internet. Hell, we've even published our own, Classic Rock's Top 50 Albums of 2023

Now we'd like to know what you think. So we've listed more than 100 of this year's more popular rock releases below, and we'd like you to choose your favourites. With something in the region of 60,000 albums released this year the list is by no means comprehensive – so apologies if we've missed a particular favourite of yours – but you can select up to ten albums in total. 

We'll reveal the results of the vote before the end of the year. And in the meantime, happy holiday season! 

