Bloodstock 2014: Lacuna Coil and Children Of Bodom

As the sky begins to grey, Bloodstock are still throwing the horns to two of the weekend's big hitters.

A very washy mix does nothing to help Lacuna Coil as they launch into their return visit to Bloodstock with Trip The Darkness, and although things do seem to improve by the time the closing notes of Kill The Light ring out, there’s just no escaping the fact that the performance so far this afternoon is just a little uninspiring and is failing to really grab you as it should. Taken from new album Broken Crown Halo, Die And Rise fares little better and although the faithful sing along to Fire, and Friends Of Faith gets hands clapping, it’s all just a little bit flat to be honest. The only saving grace amongst it all is Cristina Scabbia, whose vocals prove to be a shining light as they sparkle and soar over the mediocrity that of Andrea Ferro’s, whose weak delivery fails to have any real balls when required to in this live setting. Things pick up a little as Nothing Stands In Our Way and Our Truth close out the set, but in the end it’s very much as case of too little, too late. (6⁄ 10 ) (JH)