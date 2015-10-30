Black Stone Cherry: from Hollywood to Hell

Black Stone Cherry are streaming the audio from two tracks from their new live DVD, Thank You: Livin’ Live. Recorded on the band’s Magic Mountain tour at Birmingham’s LG Arena in 2014, it’s the band’s first live release, and is out today.

“We are beyond excited to bring you all this live DVD,” says guitarist Ben Wells. “Growing up watching my Elvis and Aerosmith DVDs and VHS tapes, I never thought I would be in a band that would one day be releasing one - and in an arena at that! We are so honoured, humbled, and thankful to have the fans and friends we have in this business and we couldn’t do it without the grace of God and all of your support! Sit back and enjoy this live BSC experience. We had a blast filming it!”

Frontman Chris Robertson continues: “I remember our first gig headlining in Birmingham at the Barfly and I thought about that night many times as we were filming this DVD. It was truly an amazing experience that we will cherish forever and we have to give all the credit to the amazing fans for showing up and making it all possible!”

Thank You: Livin’ Live is out now.

We caught up with Black Stone Cherry at the recent Louder Than Life festival in Louisville, KY, and spoke to the band’s John Fred Young and Ben Wells about the DVD.

Black Stone Cherry 2016 UK Tour dates (with Shinedown, Halestorm and Highly Suspect)

Jan 28: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Jan 29: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Jan 30: Liverpool Echo Arena

Feb 01: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Feb 02: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena

Feb 04: London SSE Wembley Arena

Feb 05: Leeds First Direct Arena

Feb 06: Manchester Arena

Tickets are on sale now, with VIP packages available from www.carnivalofmadness.com.

Black Stone Cherry: Thank You: Livin’ Live