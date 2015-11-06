Black metal visionaries Kampfar stream their forthcoming album in full

Kampfar’s upcoming appearance at Bergen’s Blekkmetal festival in a week’s time may be recognition of the band’s importance to the Norwegian black metal scene, but the band have been experts at fuelling themselves with the genre’s furious core and setting out into new, enthralling territories.

The completion of a trilogy that began with 2011’s Mare and continued with 2014’s Djevelmakt - an album that made you want to wade out into the sea and headbutt a longship - the forthcoming Profan welds white-hot insurgency to epic and expansive explorations of the void that awaits us all.

Thanks to splendid people at Indie Recordings and the band themselves, we have an exclusive stream of the album, released on the fateful day of Friday November 13, in its full, ravishing glory, including the next-level spectacular video for the track Daimon to boot.

Brandish your bullet belt, raise a furious fist at the destitute heavens above and give yourself to the blood-boiling might of Profan below!

