The best new metal songs you need to hear this week, featuring Avenged Sevenfold, Lamb Of God, Mike Shinoda, Health and more

It's Friday, you know what that means: it's time to have a run through the best new metal singles unleashed onto an unsuspecting planet this week. Last week, guitar maestro Sophie Lloyd's epic team-up with Halestorm frontwoman Lzzy Hale won our public vote with their absolute banger of a track, Imposter Syndrome, taken from Lloyd's upcoming album of the same name. Congrats to them both!

Anyway, that was the past, let's crack on with the present. This week we've got another batch of killer new metal songs from living legends, upcoming, exciting youngsters and everything in between. From a surprising collabs between Avenged Sevenfold and Pussy Riot to a welcome return from Linkin Park man Mike Shinoda, as well as fresh cuts from Lamb Of God, Bokassa, Health, Hawxx and more, it's all here. Vote for your favourite of this week's new singles below once you've had a listen, and check back next Friday for the results. Onwards!

Avenged Sevenfold and Pussy Riot - We Love You Moar

This welcome surprise of a collaboration features heavyweight metal champs Avenged teaming up with Pussy Riot leader Nadya Tolokonnikova for an entertaining update of We Love You, taken from this year's immense ...Life Is But A Dream album. Best of all, it's raising awareness for a great cause, with a special, limited edition balaclava also being released alongside the single to raise money to support LGBTQ+ people facing persecution in Russia. Get yours here.

Lamb Of God - Evidence

Originally only available on physical copies of Japanese editions of Lamb Of God's latest album, Omens, Evidence has now been shared for the rest of us to enjoy. Packing plenty of the kind of razor-sharp riffage and pummelling groove you'd expect from Virginia's greatest metal export, the song, according to frontman Randy Blythe, deals with the "conscious rejection of empirical facts in favour of Internet echo chamber emotional security blankets."

Mike Shinoda - Already Over

Rapper/singer/songwriter Shinoda returns with something new in the form of a track that will delight fans of mid-career Linkin Park, boasting the kinds of polished riffs and hooky-electronic elements that helped consolidate the nu metal icons as one of the biggest bands on Planet Earth. "Already Over came to me as I was sitting with my favorite guitar in my hands - the same guitar I used on songs from What I’ve Done to In My Head," says the man himself. "There was a familiar DNA to the song that I think Linkin Park fans will recognize. For me, it creates a bridge from the past to a blurry but exciting future.”

Health - Children Of Sorrow

The pick of two blinding singles released by noise rockers Health this week, Children Of Sorrow includes a doozy of a contribution from Lamb Of God guitarist Willie Adler, who injects a big ol' dose of grooving, heavy metal riffage to the band's propulsive, industrial march. Both this and Godflesh-sampling companion single Sicko come from Health's freshly announced new studio album, Rat Wars, out December 7 via Loma Vista.

Hawxx - Reckless

Much-hyped London quartet Hawxx are finally releasing their debut album next month. Titled Earth, Spit, Blood And Bones, it's out November 3 and is previewed courtesy of this shimmering alt rock anthem, which is "a song for the highly sensitive people. Those of us that feel everything all the time and sometimes wish we wouldn’t," according to Hawxx frontwoman Anna Papadimitriou.

Lake Malice - Mitsuko

Bundled with a stunning video inspired by Stranger Things' beloved, powerful protagonist Eleven, Mitsuko is a glitchy, drum and bass-powered metalcore banger that fans of everyone from Bring Me The Horizon to Crossfaith will adore. With debut EP Post-Genesis dropping later this month and tours supporting Skindred and Enter Shikari on the way, the future looks bright for the South Coast collective.

Cancer Bats - Weird Punx

Another previously unreleased b-side to bring to the table this week, this time courtesy of Canada's premier hardcore punks, Cancer Bats. Originally recorded for last year's stellar Psychic Jailbreak album, the Bats decided to hold onto Weird Punx and release it on its own merits. "We decided to save Weird Punx for its own separate release because we felt it was a strong stand alone track that really tells its own story,“ says frontman Liam Cormier. We have to agree!

Suffocation - Perpetual Deception

New York death metal veterans Suffocation return with new studio album Hymns From The Apocrypha, which lands on November 3 via Nuclear Blast. The band have just released a fresh slice from the record for everyone to hear in the form of the pulverising Perpetual Deception. The first Suffocation album to feature new frontman Ricky Myers following the departure of the legendary Frank Mullen, and judging by what we've heard so far, the future of one of extreme metal's foundational bands looks to be in safe hands.

Paledusk - Rumble

'Kitchen sink approach' doesn't come close to doing Paledusk's eccentric, genre-splicing noise justice. New single Rumble flits between everything from juddering metalcore to keyboard-mashing EDM to dizzy hyperpop, even throwing in a cameo from Coldrain man Masato for good measure. This kind of madness isn't for everyone, but if you like your music as unpredictable as a Manchester United defence, sit back and enjoy the ride.

Bokassa - All Out Of Dreams

Sometimes, all you need in life is a kickass, heavy rock song packing riffs and hooks aplenty, and that is exactly what Norwegian mob Bokassa have served up on their latest single. All Out Of Dreams comes from the band's upcoming new studio album, set for release on February 16 via Indie. Expect even more riffs.