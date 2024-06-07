The 10 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Nothing says "festival season" like a host of fresh team-ups. Recently we had Babymetal and Electric Callboy setting the internet - and our weekly vote - ablaze with Ratata and now we've got more fresh offerings, this time bringing together Halestorm and I Prevail on new single Can U See Me In The Dark, while Lamb Of God have drafted in recent tourmates Kublai Khan and Malevolence for a re-recording of Another Nail In The Coffin. Summer!

But first, the results of last week's vote! There were a range of stylistic offerings available last week, from nu metal to bimbocore and straight-up heavy metal, but ultimately it appears prog-tinged weirdness ruled the roost. Leprous' return with Atonement took a healthy third spot, while Entheos were our runner up. The top spot though went to Puscifer, Maynard James Keenan proving yet again that he's a singular force to behold.

As ever, we've hunted high and low this week to bring you the very best new music around, offering everything from the massive team up we mentioned up top, to a host of fresh faces for your listening pleasure in the form of Heriot, ANKOR, Oceano and more. There's also some more trad metal flavourings from veterans Hammerfall. We need your help to crown the best song, so don't forget to cast your below - and have a fantastic weekend!

Halestorm x I Prevail - Can U See Me In The Dark?

Lzzy Hale might not be joining Skid Row, but she's got plenty to keep her busy. With Halestorm set to head out on a US tour with I Prevail from July 9, both bands have teamed up for new single Can U See Me In The Dark? With both bands contributing to the songwriting process, it's hardly surprising that the single feels like a meeting of their respective styles; Lzzy's powerful voice thundering off buzzing arena-ready riffs that give way to a full electro-metalcore breakdown in the song's final minute.

Lamb Of God x Kublai Khan & Malevolence - Another Nail For Your Coffin

Christ, this makes us feel old. Somehow 20 years have passed since Lamb Of God released the utterly unstoppable Ashes Of The Wake and to celebrate the fact, they've released an all-star collab for 15th anniversary bonus track Another Nail For Your Coffin, bringing in Kublai Khan and Malevolence to add even more heft to the track. There's barely a month to go before the band hit the road with Mastodon - who're also celebrating 20 years of Leviathan, good God - but we reckon you'd be daft to miss this.

Heriot - Foul Void

Heriot have been kicking up a storm since they released the Profound Morality EP back in 2022, the release so well received it ended up on Hammer's Albums Of The Year countdown. Now the UK band are finally unveiling details of their debut full-length; titled Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell, the album is coming on September 27 and if lead single Foul Void is anything to go by, will be a well-placed kick to the face of the metal scene. Brutal, ethereal and utterly thrilling, this is exactly what we knew the band were capable of.

Oceano - Wounds Never Healed

Sticking in the deeps of heaviness for a moment, deathcore brutes Oceano have also announced their new album this week. Living Chaos is set for release on August 30 and comes seven years after the band's last release, Revelation. Lead single Wounds Never Healed picks up more or less where the band left off; electronically underpinned and suprisingly melodic instrumentals utterly dominated by vocals that sound like a furious titan trying to scream a hole through reality. And really, isn't that all any deathcore fan wants?

Hammerfall - The End Justifies

Given the sheer diversity of metal in 2024, it's not surprising that sometimes arguments break out about who is truly metal. But while wan weasels might decry anything with the slightest hint of melody as not being "tr00", you can rely on Swedish trad metal heroes Hammerfall to put them back in their place. Sweeping riffs, chugging beats and wailing singalongs, The End Justifies is a throwback to the classics, approached with a sense of passion that makes the track undeniably brilliant. So, you know, business as usual for Hammerfall.

Thrown - Look At Me

As Bad Brains taught us over 40 years ago, you can do a lot in under two minutes. Sweden's Thrown are putting that into practice on new single Look At Me, mixing thuggish hardcore swagger, chugging nu metal and just a dash of deathcore brutality in a short, pointed and utterly ferocious package. What's more, the band seemed to be following the trajectory of hardcore brutes Knocked Loose, turning a heavy sound into millions of streams online.

ANKOR - Embers

Although they've been around for over 20 years now, Catalonian alt metallers ANKOR seemed to truly come into their own around 2022's single Prisoner. shifting away from their more 00s-flavoured metalcore stylings into something that could incorporate electronic elements and take better advantage of the massive, melodic sensibilities of vocalist Jessie Williams. Embers is a continuation of that; floating, airy vocals set against thumping staccato drums and massive breakout sections that even adopt ravecore like sensibilities. It's a wild mix, but works oh so well.

DAMPF - Masquerade

We had a fair showing of brutality up top, so now it's only fair to indulge metal's more flamboyant side. Sweden's DAMPF offer a wild, at-times cheesy but always brilliant ride on new single Masquerade, a hale and danceable track which seems to blend elements of industrial and power metal with a bit of melodeath sprinkled on top. It's wild, weird and wonderful and perfectly in keeping for the country that gave the world Abba, Ghost and Sabaton.

Giant Walker - Halcion

Drawing on a love for Deftones, Soundgarden and more, Giant Walker's latest single is a labyrinth of winding riffs and ascendant vocal melodies. Freshly signed to Church Road Records, the band will be releasing second album Silhouettes on September 20 and have shows lined up throughout the year including headline dates, a support tour with Future Static and an appearance at RADAR.

Burial Path - The Seeker

Deathcore newcomers Burial Path are setting their sights high with debut single The Seeker. Gorgeously produced, The Seeker contrasts brittle melodies with utterly furious blasts of snarling nastiness, the band even employing the odd tech metal tone and black metal blast to give the whole thing a sense of enormity whilst never losing sight of the sheer extremity that exists at the heart of the genre. We'll be keeping our eyes out for this lot.